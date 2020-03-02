Gigabit Ethernet Market Expansion Plans Focused at Regional Revenue Share during the Period 2018-2027

The Gigabit Ethernet is an Ethernet technology that is widely used for transmitting Ethernet frames at a speed of 1 Gbps. The Gigabit Ethernet is widely used across large organizations to support large networks. The Gigabit Ethernet does not require any external infrastructure and can be quickly deployed in existing Ethernet nodes. The high quality of service (QoS) offered by Gigabit Ethernet and enhanced audio and video services offered are fueling the growth of the Gigabit Ethernet Market.

The rapid advancement of technology has led the development of the concept of the Internet of Things and connected devices. These devices require constant internet connection to operate. Also, the number of devices connected to the internet is growing. This requires robust Ethernet technology that can be used local area networks (LANs). This has led to the development and adoption of Gigabit Ethernet.

Vendors in the Gigabit Ethernet market are focusing on developing hardware’s that can make them compatible in existing infrastructure. Vendors in the Gigabit Ethernet market are also trying to make Gigabit Ethernet application friendly. Adoption of Gigabit Ethernet by the large organization to achieve a fast transfer of data for high efficiency of business communication and other operations are one key trend in the Gigabit Ethernet market.

The Gigabit Ethernet enhances the capacity of bandwidth, thereby providing high performance. The Gigabit Ethernet also provides full-duplex capacity through which users can achieve doubled bandwidth virtually. Such factors are driving the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market. The Gigabit Ethernet provides high speed with the help of server adapters and switches. The Gigabit Ethernet is also able to transfer a large amount of data rapidly and provides high transfer speed. Such benefits are furthermore propelling the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market.

The Gigabit Ethernet requires fiber cable in order to be deployed in fiber optic connection. The cost of fiber cable is high when compared to copper cables. Thus, the Gigabit Ethernet becomes very costly to install in small organizations. The Gigabit Ethernet also has a high competition with already existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) that are widely suited for streaming video. Such factors are hampering the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in the market. The Gigabit Ethernet is not reliable since it provides connectionless communication, which does not ensure delivery of all the data. Thus, an unreliable connection of Gigabit Ethernet makes it unsuitable for the client-server architecture. Such factors are hindering the growth of Gigabit Ethernet market.

The Gigabit Ethernet market can be categorized on the basis of components, and the type of substation. On the basis of components in the Gigabit Ethernet market, the demand for cable is expected to grow rapidly since the CAT 6 Ethernet cable offers maximum expandable speed of Ethernet. On the basis of the type of Ethernet, the demand for Fiber Optic Ethernet connection is expected to grow exponentially since they can carry signals at a longer distance at a speed little lower than the speed of light.

Gigabit Ethernet market can be segmented on the basis of components:

Switch

Cable

NIC

Others

Gigabit Ethernet market can be segmented on the type of Ethernet:

Twisted Pair Ethernet connection

Fiber Optic Ethernet connection

Gigabit Ethernet Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Gigabit Ethernet market are Cisco System Inc., Timbercon, Inc., Vertical Systems Group, AT&T Inc., Xfinity, General Datatech LP., Zyxel Communications Corp., Orange Business Services, CenturyLink, Inc., and cox communications.

The Gigabit Ethernet market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Gigabit Ethernet as a majority of the Gigabit Ethernet vendors such as AT&T Inc., Cisco System Inc. and CenturyLink, Inc. are based in the region. Increasing adoption of connected devices and IoT is driving the adoption of Gigabit Ethernet in European countries, such as the Germany and U.K. The growing popularity of Gigabit Ethernet in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing requirement of high speed internet connection to support mobility devices in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Gigabit Ethernet in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Gigabit Ethernet market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

