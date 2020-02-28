Gift Cards Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 451400 million by 2024, from US$ 337600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gift Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gift Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716485-global-gift-cards-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Gift Cards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gift Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gift Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Gift Cards Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gift Cards Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Gift Cards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gift Cards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Universal Accepted Open Loop

2.2.2 E-Gifting

2.2.3 Restaurant Closed Loop

2.2.4 Retail Closed Loop

2.2.5 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

2.3 Gift Cards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gift Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Gift Cards Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Gift Cards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Restaurant

2.4.2 Deportment Store

2.4.3 Coffee Shop

2.4.4 Entertainment (Movie, Music)

2.5 Gift Cards Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gift Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Gift Cards Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Gift Cards Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Gift Cards by Players

3.1 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Gift Cards Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Gift Cards Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Gift Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Gift Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Gift Cards Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Amazon News

12.2 ITunes

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.2.3 ITunes Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ITunes News

12.3 Walmart

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.3.3 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Walmart News

12.4 Google Play

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.4.3 Google Play Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Google Play News

12.5 Starbucks

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.5.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Starbucks News

12.6 Home Depot

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.6.3 Home Depot Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Home Depot News

12.7 Walgreens

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.7.3 Walgreens Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Walgreens News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716485-global-gift-cards-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)