Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers also known as GM Cryocoolers is a type of Cryocoolers. Cooling cycles in these devices typically begin with gas being compressed in a compressor. The expander, commonly referred to as the coldhead or cold finger, is where the Gifford-McMahon refrigeration cycle takes pace. It is connected to a compressor by two gas lines and an electrical power cable. As the compressed gas passes through, it absorbs heat and cooling down. Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers have found widespread application in many low-temperature systems; e.g., in MRI and cryopumps.

Global and Regional Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sumitomo

Cryomech

Brooks Automation

Advanced Research System

Vacree Technologies

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

≤10K

10K-30K

>30K

By Application

Military

Biology & Medical Use

Research & Development

Aerospace

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 ≤10K

1.1.2.2 10K-30K

1.1.2.3 >30K

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Military

1.1.3.2 Biology & Medical Use

1.1.3.3 Research & Development

1.1.3.4 Aerospace

1.1.3.5 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Sumitomo

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Cryomech

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Brooks Automation

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Advanced Research System

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Vacree Technologies

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

