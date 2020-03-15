Ghana Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Vodafone Ghana, Capital Telecom, Globacom, MainOne, VoltaCom | 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Ghana – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Vodafone Ghana launches LTE services following spectrum auction

Ghana’s telecom market has benefited from the privatisation of the incumbent telco Ghana Telecom and its rebranding as Vodafone Ghana. The company is the principal fixed-line provider and also the third largest player in the mobile services sector, after MTN and the recently merged AirtelTigo. It remains a key investor in telecom infrastructure, supported by various government-funded schemes to extend the reach of telecom services nationally. Recent upgrades have included an extension to the Eastern Corridor as well as a new cable connecting to Burkina Faso operated by Vodafone Wholesale.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3900504-ghana-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Many unique challenges and opportunities exist in the Ghanaian telecoms market. It explores Ghana’s telecoms sector in further detail throughout this report along with analyses of the market, key industry statistics, and information on the key developments and major players. The launch of LTE services by Vodafone Ghana in March 2019 and the extension of LTE-A services by MTN Ghana, have greatly improved the quality of mobile data services for end-users. This has been reflected in a number of areas, including the strong m-commerce and m-banking sectors. The vibrant mobile market has retained steady subscriber growth.

Ghana has a highly competitive internet market, and though there is a large number of licensed ISPs most subscribers are customers of only a few operators. In common with other markets in the region, the vast majority of internet accesses are via mobile networks.

Key developments:

Eastern Corridor project completed;

Facebook and Vodafone Ghana launch Express Wi-Fi program

Ghana Investment Fund sets out national telecom coverage goals;

Vodafone Ghana secures block of 800MHz spectrum for $30 million, launches LTE services;

MTN Ghana lists on the Ghanaian stock exchange;

Government to set up an additional 600 towers to provide basic mobile services;

M-money interoperability launched;

Merger of networks of Tigo Ghana and Airtel Ghana nears completion;

Regulator’s fines on MNOs for QoS issues stimulate additional investments

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to September 2018, telcos’ operating data to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecom, OneTouch), Capital Telecom, Globacom, MainOne, VoltaCom, Phase3 Telecom, Suburban Telecom, AirtelTigo (Tigo Ghana, Airtel Ghana), MTN Ghana, Expresso Telecom (Sudatel, Kasapa), Globacom (Glo Mobile), Thuraya, Network Computer Systems (NCS), InternetGhana, Africa Online, Busy Internet, Linkserve, IDN, Infinite Stream Ghana, Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), Cactel Communications, O3b Networks, Internet Solutions.

Henry LancasterApril 2019

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3900504-ghana-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regional Africa Market

Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband

Fixed and mobile broadband

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)