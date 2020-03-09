Gesture Control Market Analysis by Application and Geography with Top Industry Leaders GestureTek, gestigon GmbH, Leap Motion, Inc.

Gestures are natural and common form of communication for human beings. In today’s digital era of human machine interface (HMI) gesture control has become a primitive part of interaction. Gesture control is a technique to communicate with or without touching machines. Gesture control finds wide applications from electronics to medical industry. One of the leading companies in gesture control technology developed NUIA software (award winning) which uses gestures to control computer operation. Gesture control systems use sensors which can be either device, vision or electric field based for interaction. Gesture control technology is also available in the popular virtual reality and augmented reality applications. eyeSight Technologies Ltd. an Israeli company and prominent player in gesture control technology market developed touch free gesture control which tracks user’s finger at a distance of 16 feet away. Gesture control market has potential opportunity and is expected to gain adoption among users during the forecast period.

Global Gesture Control Market: Drivers and Restraints

Gesture control market is primarily driven by growth in consumer electronics such as smart phones, smart TV, smart wearables, etc. Similarly, gesture control technology is combining with the growing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies which is anticipated to significantly drive growth of gesture control market. Surge in the health care and automotive industries is also contributing towards the growth of gesture control market.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1756

However, the gestures used by users differ and is causing problems to understand the output and also the motions are not being accurately read due to improper background (light and noise) which is challenging for growth of the global gesture control market. Devices with gesture control technology are relatively expensive which might restrain the advancement of the global gesture control market.

Global Gesture Control Market: Segmentation

On the basis of input devices, gesture control market is segmented into:-

Wearable based

Vision based

Infrared based

Electric field based

Ultrasonic based

On the basis of dimension, gesture control market is segmented into:-

2- Dimension

3- Dimension

On the basis of application, gesture control market is segmented into:-

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Gaming and Entertainment

Healthcare

Defense

Others

Global Gesture control Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global gesture control market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions, North America holds the largest share in the global gesture control market with U.S. and Canada representing high consumer demand for gesture control technology. Mergers and acquisitions further augments growth of the global gesture control market. For instance, Facebook acquired Oculus VR thus strengthening its virtual reality platform. Western Europe is the second largest market in terms of value with the presence of leading companies such as gestigon GmbH, a human machine interface company. Western Europe is followed by Japan, a key market for gesture control companies such as Leap Motion Inc., a major influencer in the region due to its strategic partnership with BB Softservice Corp, a multi-channel retailer and distributer. APEJ market is expected to register high growth rates in the global gesture control market due to rapid adoption of gesture control technology, increasing demand in electronics market, entertainment etc. MEA market is anticipated to be boosted by advance research studies in human machine interface. eyeSight Technologies Ltd is a company based in Israel which has an expertise in gesture control technology and aims for expansion during the forecast period.

Global Gesture control Market: Key Players

GestureTek

gestigon GmbH

Leap Motion, Inc.

eyeSight Technologies Ltd

Thalmic Labs Inc.

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

4tiitoo GmbH

Logbar

Request For Report Methodology : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1756