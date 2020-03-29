Gestational Trophoblastic Disease Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Trends, Segments, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD) is a cluster of rare tumors that include abnormal growth of cells inside a woman’s uterus. It arises from placental trophoblastic tissue and is characterized by β-subunit of human chorionic gonadotrophin (β HCG). The increasing prevalence of risk factors such as smoking, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), history of miscarriages, and high maternal age are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in ectopic pregnancies is also a significant factor which causes GTD. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the risk of ectopic pregnancy is 20 times higher in women who smoke. On the other hand, high risks of recurrence and complications that may occur after the therapy and treatment procedure may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6558

The global gestational trophoblastic disease market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic partnerships to strengthen its market position. For instance, in September 2018, Novartis AG entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China.

Competitive Landscape:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Antares Pharma

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

BP Pharmaceuticals Laboratories Company

Fresenius Kabi AGAccord Healthcare, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

Merck

Segmentation:

The global gestational trophoblastic disease market has been segmented into type, treatment, and end user.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into a hydatidiform mole, choriocarcinoma, placental-site trophoblastic tumor, epithelioid trophoblastic tumor, and others.

The market, based on the hydatidiform mole, has been further segmented into a complete, partial and invasive mole. The market, based on hydatidiform mole is expected to hold the largest share as it is the most common form of the gestational trophoblastic disease, whereas choriocarcinoma is projected to be the fastest-growing market as the incidence rate of this form is increasing steadily according to a journal published by National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, suction dilation and curettage (D&C), and radiation therapy.

The market, based on surgery, has been sub-segmented into an abdominal hysterectomy and vaginal hysterectomy.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The market has been segmented regionally into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The gestational trophoblastic disease market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European gestational trophoblastic disease market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The gestational trophoblastic disease market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The gestational trophoblastic disease market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is projected to dominate the global gestational trophoblastic disease market owing to an increased awareness about the disease and favorable reimbursement scenario. Also, the rise in a number of marketing approvals, as well as product approvals in the field of oncology drive the market growth.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global gestational trophoblastic disease market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the availability of funds for research and an increasing healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market. This is due to the stringent government regulations and lack of technical expertise in the treatment of the disease.

Browse Premium Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gestational-trophoblastic-disease-market-6558

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]