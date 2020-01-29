Gerotor Pump Market 2026: Top Key Players Nippon Oil Pump Co., Ltd., G.S. Hydraulics

Gerotor Pump Market: Introduction

A gerotor pump, a type of positive displacement pump, is an internal gear pump without the crescent, and consists of two rotors, i.e. inner and outer. In a gerotor pump, the close tolerance between the gears acts as a sealant between the discharge and suction ports. Gerotor pumps provide constant discharge in all pressure conditions and ensure high speed operations. They also produce low noise during operation and allow bidirectional operation while offering low maintenance as a gerotor pump has one stuffing box and two moving parts. A gerotor pump functions as a piston-less rotary engine and is suitable for clean, low-pressure applications such as hot oil filtration systems or lubrication systems and low to moderate hydraulic applications.

Furthermore, a gerotor pump is preferably suited for pumping oil and other fluids. It can be used for fluids or liquids with varying viscosities. Gerotor pumps are widely used for different applications such as oil pumps, fuel pumps, hydraulic motors and power steering units, among others. Gerotor pumps find application in oil pumps to circulate engine oil, under pressure, to the rotating bearing and sliding pistons and the camshaft of the engine.

Gerotor pumps offer reliable and safe operation in explosive environments and low volumetric flow pulsation. They generate low noise during operation and can be used with fluids from a large viscosity range.Moreover, the parts of gerotor pump such as idler teeth and rotor mesh completely to form a seal between the suction & discharge ports and the seal forces the liquid to outcome from the discharge ports.

Gerotor Pump Market: Dynamics

The growth of the automotive industry is projected to be a key driver for the gerotor pump market. Gerotor motors produce low noise and are suitable for use with fluids of different viscosities. They are also reliable and durable and hence, ensure smooth operation of the automotive. Such factors contribute towards the growth of the gerotor pump market.

On the other hand, gerotor pumps have medium pressure limitations, fixed clearances and are incapable of handling solid materials as the crank shaft in the automotive drivetrain has to handle an overhanging load. Such factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the gerotor pump market over the forecast period.

Gerotor Pump Market: Segmentation

The global gerotor pump market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use and region.

On the basis of application, the gerotor pump market has been segmented as:

Lube oil Pump

Light fuel oils Pump

Hydraulic fluid pump

Cooking oils Pump

On the basis of end use, the gerotor pump market has been segmented as:

Industrial

Automotive Drivetrain

Gerotor Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the consumption of gerotor pumps depends upon the growth of the automotive industry as well as the oil and gas industry. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the gerotor pump market, owing to the strong investments in China, Japan and India towards innovation and automation along with technological enhancements in the automotive industry. Major automobile companies are outsourcing parts from Asia Pacific on account of the low pricing in the region as well as to cater to the demand in the regional market.

The gerotor pump market in North America is expected to register considerable growth, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly, high efficiency and cost-effective parts in the automotive industry. Europe is estimated to witness substantial growth in the gerotor pump market, owing to the increasing demand for high efficiency automotive with low emission.

Gerotor Pump Market: Market participants

