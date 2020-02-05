GERD Drugs and Devices Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Through the esophagus, food enters the stomach and mixes with gastric acid, enzymes, and other gastric juices for digestion purpose. The ring-like muscle at the junction of the esophagus and the stomach, known as lower esophageal sphincter (LES), controls the flow of food from the esophagus to the stomach and does not allow backflow of gastric fluids into the esophagus.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gerd-drugs-devices-market.html

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition where the LES relaxes or does not function properly, leading to reflux of gastric fluids back to the esophagus causing heartburn. There are various causes leading to GERD such as smoking, hiatal hernia, obesity, and stress. GERD is also experienced by women during pregnancy. If left untreated, GERD may lead to conditions such as swelling of the esophagus known as esophagitis, Barrett’s esophagus, ulcers, and stricture of esophagus. Based on the severity of the disease, the treatment modules are planned. Drugs are used as a primary line of medication to treat early stage GERD. If the treatment is nonresponsive, various invasive and minimally invasive techniques are used to treat GERD.

There are several factors causing GERD, most of which are related to lifestyle changes. Factors such as consumption of fast food, stress, and intake of alcohol and aerated drinks have led to the rise in prevalence of GERD across the globe. Moreover, incidence of GERD is projected to grow with increase in geriatric population in regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. According to National Institutes of Health in 2016, about 20 million people in the U.S. were suffering from GERD. According to World Gastroenterology Organization in 2015, the prevalence of GERD in Eastern Asia was in the range of 2.5% to 6.6%. The high pool of patients which is projected to rise is expected to drive the growth of the GERD drugs and devices market in the near future. However, few pipeline product with market players of GERD is expected to restrain the growth of the market globally. In addition, there has been little success and acceptance for GERD devices in terms of clinical outcomes and cost which is likely to slow down the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23159

The global GERD drugs and devices market has been categorized based on drug class, invasive and minimally invasive procedure, and region. Based on the drug class, the market is segmented into antacids, proton pump inhibitors, H2 receptor blockers, prokinetic agents, and antibiotics. Antacids are the primary line of treatment preferred by most of the physicians. The antacids segment is expected to contribute a large share of the global GERD drugs and devices market during the forecast period. H2 blockers and proton pump inhibitors are used to decrease the acid level in the stomach, and they provide long-lasting effect. These segments are projected to have a high demand and are expected to contribute a significant share of the market in the near future. Based on invasive and minimally invasive procedure, the invasive segment comprises surgeries with devices such as LINX Reflux Management and Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler. On the other hand, the minimally invasive therapies include EndoCinch ENdoluminal gastroplication, Stretta (low radio frequency ablation), and EsophyX. The invasive surgeries are more common owing to their accessibility and relatively lower cost, while minimally invasive surgeries are costly but offer short-term hospital stay and ease for patients and physicians. However, low clinical success of some devices and concerns over reoccurrence of GERD are factors anticipated to impact the growth of the GERD devices market.

Geographically, the global GERD drugs and devices market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute a significant market share as well as is projected to expand at a high growth rate in the near future owing to acceptance of technology, well-established health care infrastructure, and ongoing research in this field. Europe is expected to hold the second position in terms of market share due to rise in health care expenditure. The Asia Pacific market for GERD drugs and devices is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future owing to emerging markets such as India and China.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=23159

Major players operating in the market include AstraZeneca, Plc., Addex Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Rottapharm (Meda AB), Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Torax Medical, Mederi Therapeutics, Aros Pharma, Torax Medical, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., EndoGastric Solutions, and Medigus Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com