Geothermal Energy Market Expansions, Key Drivers, Trends, Challenges, And Forecast by 2023

Geothermal Energy market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research. The Geothermal Energy Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of XX% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Geothermal Energy Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW).

Key Developments in the Geothermal Energy Market:

January 2018: Ormat Technologies Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. Geothermal, Inc., a renewable energy company focused on the development, production, and sale of electricity, from geothermal energy for a total consideration of approximately USD 109.9 million.

January 2018: Italian Enel Green Power started the exploration phase of its first geothermal project in Indonesia, the 55 MW Way Ratai geothermal project in the province of Lampung.

June 2017: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to USD 4 million in funding for six geothermal Deep Direct-Use (DDU) research projects to conduct feasibility studies of large scale, low-temperature deep-well geothermal systems, and cascaded surface technologies. These projects will extend the reach of geothermal energy into previously untapped regions of the country: the Appalachian Basin, the Illinois Basin, the Wassuk Range, the Columbia River Basalt Group, the Walker Lake Valley, and the Gulf Coast region of Texas. Top Manufacturers: Aboitiz Power,Calpine Corporation,Chevron Corporation,Comision Federal de Electricadad (CFE),ENEL Green Power,Energy Development Corporation (EDC),Kenya Electricity,Generating Company,Mercury,Ormat Industries,Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE). Geothermal Energy Market Dynamics

