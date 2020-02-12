Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Geothermal Electric Power Generation Market 2025: Report focuses on the top manufacturers, Calpine Corp., Energy Development Corp., Comision Federal de Electricadad (CFE), Enel SpA ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.

The geothermal electric power generation market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for electricity because of its relatively low price.There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve power supply and improve the efficiency of geothermal power generation.

The Geothermal Electric Power Generation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geothermal Electric Power Generation.

This report presents the worldwide Geothermal Electric Power Generation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Calpine Corp.

Energy Development Corp.

Comision Federal de Electricadad (CFE)

Enel SpA

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type

Dry Steam Stations

Flash Steam Power Stations

Binary Cycle Stations

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

