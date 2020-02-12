Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Geotechnical Engineering Market 2025 | With key players: Bechtel Group, Fluor Corp, KBR, Jacobs Engineering Group, AECOM, CB&I, CH2M HILL” to its huge collection of research reports.

Geotechnical engineering is the branch of civil engineering concerned with the engineering behavior of earth materials. Geotechnical engineering is important in civil engineering, but also has applications in military, mining, petroleum and other engineering disciplines that are concerned with construction occurring on the surface or within the ground. Geotechnical engineering uses principles of soil mechanics and rock mechanics to investigate subsurface conditions and materials; determine the relevant physical/mechanical and chemical properties of these materials; evaluate stability of natural slopes and man-made soil deposits; assess risks posed by site conditions; design earthworks and structure foundations; and monitor site conditions, earthwork and foundation construction.

In 2018, the global Geotechnical Engineering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geotechnical Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geotechnical Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corp

KBR

Jacobs Engineering Group

AECOM

CB&I

CH2M HILL

The Turner Corp

AMEC

Kiewit Corp

Black & Veatch

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Brinckerhoff

Tetra Tech

PCL Construction Enterprises

HDR Inc

MWH Global

Arcadis

Skanska USA

The Whiting-Turner Contracting

Balfour Beatty

The Walsh Group

Tutor Perini

Clark Construction Group

Gilbane Building

Structure Tone

Mortenson Construction

McCarthy Holdings

DPR Construction

JE Dunn Construction Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Underground City Space Engineering

Slope and Excavation Engineering

Ground and Foundation Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal Engineering

Hydraulic Engineering

Bridge and Tunnel Engineering

Mining Engineering

Marine Engineering

National Defense Engineering

Building Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

