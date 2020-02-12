Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Geotechnical Engineering Market 2025 | With key players: Bechtel Group, Fluor Corp, KBR, Jacobs Engineering Group, AECOM, CB&I, CH2M HILL” to its huge collection of research reports.
Geotechnical engineering is the branch of civil engineering concerned with the engineering behavior of earth materials. Geotechnical engineering is important in civil engineering, but also has applications in military, mining, petroleum and other engineering disciplines that are concerned with construction occurring on the surface or within the ground. Geotechnical engineering uses principles of soil mechanics and rock mechanics to investigate subsurface conditions and materials; determine the relevant physical/mechanical and chemical properties of these materials; evaluate stability of natural slopes and man-made soil deposits; assess risks posed by site conditions; design earthworks and structure foundations; and monitor site conditions, earthwork and foundation construction.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057576
In 2018, the global Geotechnical Engineering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Geotechnical Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geotechnical Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bechtel Group
Fluor Corp
KBR
Jacobs Engineering Group
AECOM
CB&I
CH2M HILL
The Turner Corp
AMEC
Kiewit Corp
Black & Veatch
Parsons Corporation
Parsons Brinckerhoff
Tetra Tech
PCL Construction Enterprises
HDR Inc
MWH Global
Arcadis
Skanska USA
The Whiting-Turner Contracting
Balfour Beatty
The Walsh Group
Tutor Perini
Clark Construction Group
Gilbane Building
Structure Tone
Mortenson Construction
McCarthy Holdings
DPR Construction
JE Dunn Construction Group
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-geotechnical-engineering-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Underground City Space Engineering
Slope and Excavation Engineering
Ground and Foundation Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal Engineering
Hydraulic Engineering
Bridge and Tunnel Engineering
Mining Engineering
Marine Engineering
National Defense Engineering
Building Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com