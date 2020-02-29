Geosynthetic Clay liners Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

Geosynthetic clay liners Market: Introduction

Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are composed of sodium bentonite layer sandwiched between two layers of geomembranes or geotextiles or both resulting in a highly impermeable plane sheet. In Geosynthetic geosynthetic clay liners, sodium bentonite expands and formed impervious gel layer that has strong water-stopping property, low water conductivity, and strong anti-seepage effect under both, wet and dry condition, among other properties. Owing to this, the geosynthetic clay liners are considered as the best replacement for conventional clay and other bonding methods to be used in water containment projects, landfill liners, mining industry, disposal facilities and several others. In recent years, there have been several advances in the understanding of issues related to the use of geosynthetic clay liners as contaminant barriers. As a consequence, there has also been a significant increase in use of geosynthetic clay liners in geoenvironmental applications. The government has shown a keen interest in adoption of geosynthetic clay liners for waste management and landfill applications. Some of the common uses in solid waste disposal for geosynthetic clay liners include; low leakage rate barriers for landfill base liners, filters and drains in leachate collection systems, reinforcement of cover soils on landfill caps, low infiltration landfill caps, groundwater / seepage interception drains around waste cells, reed bed lining for leachate polishing, and erosion control of rehabilitated landfill sites.

Furthermore, increasing population is leading to high water consumption and the shrinking water resources have raised an alarm for various governments to effectively manage water resources in order to meet the current and future demand for water. For the same, governments, several private firms and NGOs are encouraging water containment projects, which can be useful for irrigation or industrial applications. Also, numerous governments are executing projects for interlinking of rivers and canals. Owing to which this, geosynthetic clay liners are prevalently being used in water containment or water proofing applications. Moreover, manufacturers of geosynthetic clay liners are involved in new product developments and aiming to develop pioneer technology which can be effectively deployed for waste management application. Despite the several advantages of geosynthetic clay liners in construction, contractors often hesitate to use this materials, since it increases the overall cost of construction. Also, the application of geosynthetic clay liners requires high-cost specialized equipment and highly skilled personnel. Dearth of both discourages contractors to go for geosynthetic clay liners in different construction projects.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the growing region for geosynthetic clay liners market due to high construction growth in the region. Increasing government spending on infrastructure development and soil & water management are estimated to drive the geosynthetic clay liners market. Propelled by various major projects in China, India, Australia and several ASEAN countries, the geosynthetic clay liners market in these regions is estimated to register a healthy CAGR over during the forecast period. North America and Europe are the major markets for the geosynthetic clay liners after the APAC region. Attributing to an increase in government spending towards water and waste management, the US is estimated to offer substantial demand for geosynthetic clay liners. Moreover, In in Europe, increasing concern regarding the environment in both public as well as private sectors, demand for the geosynthetic clay liners market is expected to witness significant growth over during the forecast period. Latin America and MEA geosynthetic clay liners market is expected to register slow growth over during the forecast period.

Thrace Group

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

GSE Environmental Inc.

Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.

Geosynthetics Limited

BECO Bermüller & Co. GmbH

TenCate Geosynthetics Asia Sdn Bhd.

