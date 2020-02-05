Geospatial Analytics Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018-2025

This report studies the global Geospatial Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Geospatial Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Geospatial analysis is a quantitative study of geospatial phenomena. Its general ability is to manipulate spatial data into different forms and extract its potential information.

Based on component, the software & solutions segment is estimated to lead the geospatial analytics market in 2018.

In 2017, the global Geospatial Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ESRI

PITNEY BOWES

ORACLE

SAP

ALTERYX

HEXAGON AB

DIGITALGLOBE

TRIMBLE

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

MAPLARGE

HARRIS CORPORATION

BENTLEY SYSTEMS

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GOOGLE

RMSI

FUGRO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Market segment by Application, split into

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Geospatial Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geospatial Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Geospatial Analytics Manufacturers

Geospatial Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Geospatial Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Geospatial Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.