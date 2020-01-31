GEO Satellite Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— This report studies the global GEO Satellite market status and forecast, categorizes the global GEO Satellite market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

500 kg

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global GEO Satellite capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key GEO Satellite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points

Global GEO Satellite Market Research Report 2018

1 GEO Satellite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GEO Satellite

1.2 GEO Satellite Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global GEO Satellite Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global GEO Satellite Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 500 kg

1.3 Global GEO Satellite Segment by Application

1.3.1 GEO Satellite Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Communications

1.3.3 Earth Observation

1.3.4 Navigation

1.3.5 Military Surveillance

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global GEO Satellite Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global GEO Satellite Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of GEO Satellite (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global GEO Satellite Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global GEO Satellite Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global GEO Satellite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GEO Satellite Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global GEO Satellite Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global GEO Satellite Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global GEO Satellite Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global GEO Satellite Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers GEO Satellite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 GEO Satellite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GEO Satellite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GEO Satellite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global GEO Satellite Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global GEO Satellite Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global GEO Satellite Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……….

7 Global GEO Satellite Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Airbus Defence and Space

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Airbus Defence and Space GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 OHB SE

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 OHB SE GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Boeing Defense, Space & Security

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Boeing Defense, Space & Security GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 JSC Information Satellite Systems

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 JSC Information Satellite Systems GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Lockheed Martin

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Lockheed Martin GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Orbital ATK

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Orbital ATK GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Space Systems/Loral

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Space Systems/Loral GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Thales Alenia Space

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 GEO Satellite Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Thales Alenia Space GEO Satellite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……Continued

