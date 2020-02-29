Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, and Industry Analysis Report, By Product type (Consumables, Instruments, Services); By Technology, By Application; By End Use; and By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025

The global genomics in cancer care market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ?Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Product type (Consumables, Instruments, Services); By Technology, By Application; By End Use; and By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025′ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.
In 2018, by product type, instrument segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global market.
The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally, and rising demand for diagnostic coupled with the availability of cost effective and technologically advanced technology. Additionally, awareness and growing preference for personalized medicines is also influencing the market growth. Moreover, continuous investment on research and developments by the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies would also fuel the market growth.
Product segment is further sub-segmented into consumables and reagents, instruments, and services. Instruments market holds the major share in the market owning to the rapid technological advancements, and continuous efforts by the manufacturers for providing digitalization in the instruments for its easy use. While consumables and reagents hold second largest position for market followed by the service sub segment.
Based on technology, the market is segmented as genome sequencing, PCR, microarray nucleic acid extraction and purification. Genome sequencing holds the major market share in 2017, and would continue to experience growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the effective and precise diagnosis results, and rising awareness for its use in cancer diagnosis. Moreover, advantages like growing demand for cost-effective technologies, and flexibility in this technique would also influence the growth of genome sequencing market.
On the basis of application, the market is further segmented as diagnostics, personalized medicines, drug discovery, and Research. This application is majorly used for diagnosis of cancer. Diagnostics holds the largest market share which is majorly attributed to the growing number of cancer patients worldwide.
Research institute is the largest segment as an end user for the market, and would hold dominating position during the forecast period. The growth of genomics market in cancer care is primarily driven by the need for accurate screening techniques that gives to the point diagnosis of cancer.
Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global genomics in cancer care market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of refined research & development infrastructure for the researchers, large pool of patients suffering from cancer, and high healthcare expenditure by the individuals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to reach remarkable growth owning to the increased penetration rate of these technologies and improving research and development expenditure by the biopharma industries.
The leading companies operating in this industry include Agilent Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Cancer Genetic Inc., Bio-Rad Labs, Pacific Bio-science, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, and Luminex.
Key Findings from the study suggest technology available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements that will reduce the efforts and provide with accurate diagnosis of cancer. The leading companies while developing new technologies considers the factors such as increasing awareness for the use of this technology, and reaching the untapped market. North America is presumed to dominate the global market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the genomics in cancer care market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user and region:
Genomics in Cancer Care Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)
Consumables
Instruments
Service
Genomics in Cancer Care Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)
Gene Sequencing
PCR
Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Genomics in Cancer Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)
Diagnostics
Personalized Medicines
Drug Delivery
Research
Genomics in Cancer Care Product End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)
Hospitals
Research Institutes
Academic Research
Genomics in Cancer Care Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
