GENOME ENGINEERING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Genome Engineering market, analyzes and researches the Genome Engineering development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery

Genscript USA

Sangamo Biosciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Lonza Group

New England Biolabs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Antisense

Other Technology

Market segment by Application, Genome Engineering can be split into

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Genome Engineering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Genome Engineering

1.1 Genome Engineering Market Overview

1.1.1 Genome Engineering Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Genome Engineering Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Genome Engineering Market by Type

1.3.1 CRISPR

1.3.2 TALEN

1.3.3 ZFN

1.3.4 Antisense

1.3.5 Other Technology

1.4 Genome Engineering Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Cell Line Engineering

1.4.2 Animal Genetic Engineering

1.4.3 Plant Genetic Engineering

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Genome Engineering Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Genome Engineering Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Merck KGaA

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Horizon Discovery

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Genscript USA

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Sangamo Biosciences

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Integrated DNA Technologies

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Origene Technologies

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Lonza Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 New England Biolabs

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Genome Engineering Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Genome Engineering Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Genome Engineering Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Genome Engineering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Genome Engineering in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Genome Engineering

5 United States Genome Engineering Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Genome Engineering Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Genome Engineering Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Genome Engineering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Genome Engineering Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Genome Engineering Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Genome Engineering Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Genome Engineering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan Genome Engineering Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Genome Engineering Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Genome Engineering Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Genome Engineering Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

