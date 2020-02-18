Genmai Cha Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Genmai Cha Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Genmai cha is a traditional Japanese green tea prepared from roasted brown rice and consequently possesses a pleasant nutty flavor combined with the taste of green tea.
The genmai cha market across the world is largely driven by the consumers’ preference for functional beverage. The extensive brands and the brewing stories behind the traditional Japanese recipes, is the major factor in driving the consumer base, and is fuelling the growth of the genmai cha market.
The genmai cha market in United States and Latin America is impacted by the tea and coffee consumer base. Consumers in this region are opting for a healthy alternative in food and beverage. The coffee-consumers are opting for more caffeine-free beverages.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Yamamotoyama
Granum, Inc.
Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms
Maikonocha-honpo
Sasaki Green Tea Company
Segment by Type
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By Packaing
Tea-bags
Carton Boxes
Aluminum Seal Packages
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Functional Beverage Industry
