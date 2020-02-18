Genmai Cha Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Genmai Cha Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Genmai cha is a traditional Japanese green tea prepared from roasted brown rice and consequently possesses a pleasant nutty flavor combined with the taste of green tea.

The genmai cha market across the world is largely driven by the consumers’ preference for functional beverage. The extensive brands and the brewing stories behind the traditional Japanese recipes, is the major factor in driving the consumer base, and is fuelling the growth of the genmai cha market.

The genmai cha market in United States and Latin America is impacted by the tea and coffee consumer base. Consumers in this region are opting for a healthy alternative in food and beverage. The coffee-consumers are opting for more caffeine-free beverages.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Yamamotoyama

Granum, Inc.

Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms

Maikonocha-honpo

Sasaki Green Tea Company

Segment by Type

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Packaing

Tea-bags

Carton Boxes

Aluminum Seal Packages

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Beverage Industry

