Generic Injectables Market – Rising Demand for Affordable Quality Therapeutics to be Delivered in Injectable Form is Driving the Market

Generic Injectables Market – Snapshot

The global generic injectables market was valued at over US$ 49.0 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 13.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Rise in pressure to increase health care costs, growth in demand for affordable medicines, expected loss of patents during the forecast period, surge in adoption of biosimilar products, increase in research & development activities for the development of complex molecules suitable for injectable dosage forms, and technological advancements in the form of premixes and prefilled syringes are expected to propel the global generic injectables market. However, uncertainty of regulations in the U.S. for large molecule generic injectables, complexity of the formulation, requirement for high initial investment for injectable manufacturing plant, and stringent regulatory requirements governing sterility requirements of injectables are preventing the entry of new players in the global generic injectables market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/generic-injectables-market.html

The global generic injectables market has been segmented based on product type, container type, application, route of administration, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been classified into large molecule injectables, also known as generic biologics or biosimilar products, and small molecule injectables. The large molecule injectables segment has been further divided into monoclonal antibodies (mAB), insulin, and others. The large molecule injectables segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to expected patent expiry of blockbuster molecules, rise in incidence of cancer, and rapidly increasing new product launches. For instance, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is engaged in the development of its first biosimilar version of rituximab, Pfizer, Inc., a leading player in the global generic injectables market, has signed an agreement with Biocon for the development of insulin biosimilars.

Based on container type, the global generic injectables market has been categorized into vials, ampoules, premixes, prefilled syringes, and others. The vials segment held a major share of the market in 2016. However, the prefilled syringes segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase new product launches in the segment, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products, and rise in self-administration of injectables. Moreover, dose accuracy and ease of administration are major benefits of prefilled syringe container type. Prefilled syringes are largely used for the administration of vaccines, blood stimulants, and therapeutic proteins.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42698

In terms of application, the global generic injectables market has been classified into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, diabetes, immunology, and others. The oncology segment is expected to dominate the global generic injectables market due to rise in incidence of cancer, increase in demand for oncology biosimilars, and large number of pipeline products.

Based on route of administration, the global generic injectables market has been divided into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and others. The intravenous segment held a significant share of the market in 2016. However, the intramuscular and subcutaneous segments are expected to expand at a faster pace driven by high demand for self-administered injectables and prefilled syringes.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42698

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com