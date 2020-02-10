Generic E-learning Courses 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.47% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Generic E-learning Courses Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021”
E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of gadgets such as PCs, notebooks, and tablets. E-learning is backed by ICT, which enables 24/7 learning for end-users from any access point. The curriculum of e-learning includes archived and real-time information, and there is no single standard e-learning method used in the Education sector. Differentiation in e-learning is based on the type of content delivered and the mode of instruction, which could be classroom, virtual, or blended learning environment. Generic e-learning courses are standard courses offered by e-learning service providers, educational institutions, and experts. Generic e-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education.
The following are the major benefits of using e-learning course materials:
• Cost-effective
• Ease of availability
• Requires minimal internal resources
The analysts forecast the Global Generic E-learning Courses market to grow at a CAGR of 10.47 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Generic E-learning Courses market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of generic e-learning courses and related services for a fee or on subscription basis.
The report, the Global Generic E-learning Courses Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global E-learning Courses market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• Asia
• Europe
• MEA
Key Vendors
• Adobe
• Blackboard
• Educomp
• NIIT
• Skillsoft
Other Prominent Vendors
• Allen Interactions
• Aptara
• Articulate
• Cisco Systems
• City and Guilds Group
• Desire2Learn
• Ellucian
• GP Strategies
• Intel
• N2N Services
• Saba Software
• SunGard Instructure
• Tata Interactive
Market Driver
• Flexibility in Learning
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Threat from MOOCs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Rise in IT Funding in the Education Sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Generic E-learning Eco-System
06.1.2 Component of Generic E-learning Courses
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Components
07.1 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market Segmentation by Components
07.2 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Content
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Supporting Services
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Faculty Support
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by End-users
08.1 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market Segmentation by End-users
08.2 Global Post-secondary Generic E-learning Courses Market
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Corporate Training Generic E-learning Courses Market
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global K-12 Generic E-learning Courses Market
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Others
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.1.1 Key News
17.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Adobe Systems
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Key Developments
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Blackboard
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation
18.2.4 Recent Developments
18.2.5 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Educomp Solutions
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.6 Recent Developments
18.3.7 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
