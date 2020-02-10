Generic E-learning Courses 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.47% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Generic E-learning Courses Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021”

— Generic E-learning Courses Market 2017

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of gadgets such as PCs, notebooks, and tablets. E-learning is backed by ICT, which enables 24/7 learning for end-users from any access point. The curriculum of e-learning includes archived and real-time information, and there is no single standard e-learning method used in the Education sector. Differentiation in e-learning is based on the type of content delivered and the mode of instruction, which could be classroom, virtual, or blended learning environment. Generic e-learning courses are standard courses offered by e-learning service providers, educational institutions, and experts. Generic e-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education.

The following are the major benefits of using e-learning course materials:

• Cost-effective

• Ease of availability

• Requires minimal internal resources

The analysts forecast the Global Generic E-learning Courses market to grow at a CAGR of 10.47 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Generic E-learning Courses market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of generic e-learning courses and related services for a fee or on subscription basis.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38509-global-generic-e-learning-courses-market-2015-2019

The report, the Global Generic E-learning Courses Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global E-learning Courses market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• Asia

• Europe

• MEA

Key Vendors

• Adobe

• Blackboard

• Educomp

• NIIT

• Skillsoft

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allen Interactions

• Aptara

• Articulate

• Cisco Systems

• City and Guilds Group

• Desire2Learn

• Ellucian

• GP Strategies

• Intel

• N2N Services

• Saba Software

• SunGard Instructure

• Tata Interactive

Market Driver

• Flexibility in Learning

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Threat from MOOCs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Rise in IT Funding in the Education Sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38509-global-generic-e-learning-courses-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Generic E-learning Eco-System

06.1.2 Component of Generic E-learning Courses

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Components

07.1 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market Segmentation by Components

07.2 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Content

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Supporting Services

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Faculty Support

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by End-users

08.1 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market Segmentation by End-users

08.2 Global Post-secondary Generic E-learning Courses Market

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Global Corporate Training Generic E-learning Courses Market

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Global K-12 Generic E-learning Courses Market

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Global Generic E-learning Courses Market by Others

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2014

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Adobe Systems

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.6 Business Strategy

18.1.7 Key Developments

18.1.8 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Blackboard

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation

18.2.4 Recent Developments

18.2.5 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Educomp Solutions

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.3.6 Recent Developments

18.3.7 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/generic-e-learning-courses-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-10-47-and-forecast-to-2021/274237

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 274237