Generator Sales Market 2017-2025 : Generac Holdings, Inc., Kohler Co., Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Himoinsa S.L

Global Generator Sales Market: Overview

In terms of electricity generation, a generator is basically referred to as the device that converts to electrical energy from mechanical energy for the purpose of using it in an external circuit. The different sources of mechanical energy are hand cranks, internal combustion engines, water turbines, gas turbines, and steam turbines. The reverse conversion into mechanical energy of electrical energy is completed by an electric motor, thus generators and motors have several similarities. Several motors can be mechanically driven in order to produce electricity and frequently produce acceptable manual generators. With the global demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply rising at a significant rate, generators are being touted as the most reliable medium for power backup in remotely located cabins and buildings, construction sites, hospitals, data centers, and industrial buildings.

The growing demand for uninterrupted supply of power is expected to promote the adoption of generators across several industries. Power outages and voltage drops have an adverse impact on the speed of the industrial processes. Moreover, they lead to the malfunctioning of equipment due to which generators with various power rating are often demanded by industries for supporting specific machines.

Global Generator Sales Market: Trends and Opportunities

At present, the U.S. authorities have amended norms pertaining to emissions form diesel and gas generators. This is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of generators in the country. The generators which are being manufactured adhering to the norms and standards related to environment protection ensure significant decrease in greenhouse gas emissions. Such regulations and policies are likely to augment the sales of generators globally in the near future. The growing demand for IT facilities and data centers and burgeoning urbanization in developing countries are further likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global general sales market.

However, the growth of the market is likely to negatively impacted by the by limited capacity of power generation, high operating and maintenance cost, and rise in transmission and distribution expenditure. The players in the market are further likely to face challenges from the rise in captive power plants, improving energy storage systems, and strict government regulations. However, players can capitalize on the opportunities arising from electrification of remote and rural areas in developing countries and the introduction of inverter and bi-fuel generators.

Global Generator Sales Market: Market Potential

Leading companies are striving to establish a dominant position in the market and are competing aggressively against each other. The demand for generators is also high from the automotive sector with the extensive rise in automotive sports activities. Taking advantage of this, Cummins India Limited recently announced an official association with Tata T1 PRIMA Truck Racing Championship 2017 as the official engine technology partner and team sponsor. This deal is expected to place Cummins ahead in the market race.

Global Generator Sales Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for generators is significantly high in developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, China, and India owing to rapid industrialization in these countries. The urbanization in these countries has also encouraged switching towards cleaner sources of energy for both utility and backup uses. This is expected to further create lucrative opportunities for sales of generators.

Global Generator Sales Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading vendors in the market are MTU Onsite Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Generac Holdings, Inc., Kohler Co., Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Himoinsa S.L.

