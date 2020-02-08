Generator Monitoring and Management Systems Market Analysis by functionality: Remote start or stop of the generator; monitor and control of electrical and mechanical parameters

Generators are a common presence in almost every industry that is sensitive to an electricity outage. Generators provide a reliable and redundant source of power for industries, businesses, educational institutes, hospitals, townships, telecommunication networks, and other passive infrastructure companies. Power generation equipment such as generators serve as sources of primary, temporary, or backup electrical power. The generator may operate as a source of power continuously, intermittently, or on standby, to be used as needed. Generators are essential equipment that must be reliably functional and ready for immediate use.

Generator monitoring and management systems provide functionality such as remote start or stop of the generator; monitor and control of electrical and mechanical parameters such as KWh, RPM, & oil pressure; monitor fuel levels; receive alerts (e-mail, phone, and SMS) on the occurrence of electrical or mechanical faults; and alerts on drop in fuel levels such as when a fuel leakage occurs.

Users of generators face challenges with regard to the maintenance and monitoring of the generator’s condition; failure to maintain and monitor the generator may lead to sudden and costly outages or higher fuel consumption during operation. Through the use of a generator monitoring and management solution, it is possible to monitor the generator engine’s operations and detect alarms or failures, helping prevent faults that are costly to repair, improve generator performance, prevent fuel theft, reduce maintenance cost through predictive maintenance, lessen the service downtime, identify increased fuel consumption, and allow end-users to provide a rapid response to service problems.

Generator monitoring and management solutions enable end-users to lower their operating costs, increase the generator’s reliability & efficiency, reduce capital expenses, and decrease their personnel costs, and environmental impact.

An opportunity for players in the generator monitoring and management systems market is the development of contemporary technologies such as IoT sensors and M2M, which when integrated with a generator’s engine control unit (ECU), provides a cost effective and intelligent method of two way communications, and helps in automation, monitoring, and control of the generator in real time.

The generator monitoring and management systems market can be segmented based on application, component, generator type, end-user industry, enterprise size, application, and region.

The end-user industry segment includes healthcare, manufacturing, educational institutions, offshore, heavy industries, oil & gas, marine, metals & mining, data centers, IT and ITeS, and government facilities. In terms of enterprise size, the generator monitoring and management systems market can be bifurcated into small enterprises, mid-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of generator type, the generator monitoring and management systems market can be divided into individual generators, multi generators, and power synchronization systems. In terms of component, the generator monitoring and management systems market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software may be further categorized into on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions.

Moreover, in terms of application, the generator monitoring and management systems market can be divided into remote access, real time monitoring, preventative maintenance management, fuel theft control, fuel utilization management and optimization, alerts and alarm monitoring, location monitoring, and reports generation. Fuel theft control can be further categorized into fuel level monitoring and fuel consumption rate monitoring. Based on region, the generator monitoring and management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Rapid industrialization across Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to drive demand for generator monitoring and management systems.

Major players in the global generator monitoring and management systems market are Radius Synergies International Pvt. Ltd, LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Softweb Solutions Inc., Powertech Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Electric and Generator, INC. JV ?echnoton, Monico, Inc., Utrack Africa Limited, Westell Technologies, Inc., AKCess Pro, AST Marine Sciences Ltd, and Caption Data Limited.