General-Purpose Data Modem Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global General-Purpose Data Modem market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global General-Purpose Data Modem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the General-Purpose Data Modem development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuicom (US)

SATEL OY (Finland)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Digi International (US)

Pacific Crest (US)

Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US)

FreeWave Technologies (US)

Cohda Wireless (Australia)

Campbell Scientific (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Pro4 Wireless (Sweden)

SIMREX Corporation (US)

Wood & Douglas (UK)

GE Grid Solutions (US)

JAVAD GNSS (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SCADA and telemetry

Mining and Geo-Exploration

Precision Farming

Transportation

Machine Control (Industrial)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Commercial

Military

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global General-Purpose Data Modem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the General-Purpose Data Modem development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General-Purpose Data Modem are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

