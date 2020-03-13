General Contractor Software 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

General Contractor Software Market 2019
In 2018, the global General Contractor Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global General Contractor Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the General Contractor Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Procore
Contractor Foreman
Sage
ComputerEase
Viewpoint
Jonas Construction Software
JOBPOWER
CMiC
A-Systems
Explorer Software
eCMS
Acumatica
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global General Contractor Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the General Contractor Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General Contractor Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global General Contractor Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 General Contractor Software Market Size
2.2 General Contractor Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 General Contractor Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 General Contractor Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Procore
12.1.1 Procore Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.1.4 Procore Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Procore Recent Development
12.2 Contractor Foreman
12.2.1 Contractor Foreman Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.2.4 Contractor Foreman Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Contractor Foreman Recent Development
12.3 Sage
12.3.1 Sage Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.3.4 Sage Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sage Recent Development
12.4 ComputerEase
12.4.1 ComputerEase Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.4.4 ComputerEase Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ComputerEase Recent Development
12.5 Viewpoint
12.5.1 Viewpoint Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.5.4 Viewpoint Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Viewpoint Recent Development
12.6 Jonas Construction Software
12.6.1 Jonas Construction Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.6.4 Jonas Construction Software Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Jonas Construction Software Recent Development
12.7 JOBPOWER
12.7.1 JOBPOWER Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.7.4 JOBPOWER Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 JOBPOWER Recent Development
12.8 CMiC
12.8.1 CMiC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.8.4 CMiC Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CMiC Recent Development
12.9 A-Systems
12.9.1 A-Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.9.4 A-Systems Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 A-Systems Recent Development
12.10 Explorer Software
12.10.1 Explorer Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 General Contractor Software Introduction
12.10.4 Explorer Software Revenue in General Contractor Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Explorer Software Recent Development
12.11 eCMS
12.12 Acumatica
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072000-global-general-contractor-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
