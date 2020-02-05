General Aviation Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

General Aviation Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. General Aviation Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

General Aviation market is expected to register a CAGR of about 0.72% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, General Aviation market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

ATR Aircraft, Textron Aviation Inc., Airbus, Boeing, Embraer S.A, Bombardier Inc., Pilatus Aircraft, One Aviation Corporation, Gulfstream, Cirrus Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation.

Key Developments in the General Aviation Market:

January 2018: Embraer and Wide roe, which is the largest airline in Scandinavia for the E190-E2 aircraft, agreed on a Flight Hour Pool programme for the new E2 aircraft. The agreement shall contain more than 300 key notable components for the airlines E190-E2 fleet

January 2018: World Leading Turboprop manufacturer ATR announced that they will be adding a brand new Full Flight Simulator to its training center in Toulouse, France, which will help the crew members of the company to receive training on the ATR 72-600

September 2017: One Aviation reported flying an aerodynamic, proof-of-concept wing intended for its in-development Eclipse EA700 very light jet (VLJ). The structure was attached to a modified EA500, with the registration N990NE

Drivers

– Increasing Number of Passengers Using Chartered Jet

– Increasing Travel and Tourism

Restraints

– Rising Safety Concerns

– Fluctuating Aviation Fuel Prices