Gene Synthesis | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA base-by-base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creation of a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.

Genescript is the largest supplier of Gene Synthesis, with a sales market share nearly 30% in 2017. That is to say, Genescript is the most popular Gene Synthesis in global, and with most of the Gene Synthesis market share in global. Again, top 5 players dominated 76% global gene synthesis market share of the whole market, with most of which were USA companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gene Synthesis market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 480 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Gene Synthesis business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

BelowÂ 1000Â bp

1001-3000Â bp

AboveÂ 5000Â bp

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Academic Research

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Genescript

GeneArt (Thermofischer)

IDT

DNA 2.0 (ATUM)

OriGene

BBI

Genewiz

Eurofins Genomics

Gene Oracle

SBS Genetech

Bio Basic

