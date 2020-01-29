Gene Expression Analysis Market to Cross US$ 4.5 Bn by 2022

Analytical research devoted towards functional genomics extends the application purview of studying genes and their transcripts. Synthesizing functional gene products such as functional RNAs and protein species provides insights on how an intact organism lives on when a particular gene goes missing. The conduciveness of gene expression analysis in examining cellular & pathological processes in the tested organisms has been gaining grounds in the medical research industry. Through gene expression analysis, genetic changes recorded in test animals such as mice have paved way for advancements in drug discover & development, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics, among others. Companies and research institutes undertaking projects on gene expression analysis are procuring high investments on the account of surging demand for gene cloning & analysis, nucleic acid analysis, and other related microbiological methods – which can be further utilized to generate data on wide range of protein microarrays.

Analysis of gene expressions (transcriptomics) is described by the study of gene transcriptions in synthesis of functional gene products. Information derived from gene expression analysis is used in production of functional RNAs, proteins species, and in synthesis of non-protein functional products. Functional gene products produced through gene expression analysis are used in development of new drugs and improvement of clinical diagnosis methods. According to the report published by Persistence Market Research, the global market for gene expression analysis will procure more than US$ 4,500 Mn revenues towards the end of the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Forecast

Northern blotting technology is anticipated to procure the largest share of global gene expression analysis market. Widespread adoption of northern blotting will be followed by increasing uptake in the use of DNA microarrays and PCR techniques. Collectively, these three technologies will account for over 30% of revenues in the global gene expression analysis market procured throughout the forecast period.

Drug discovery & development will be observed as the most lucrative application for gene expression analysis, and will net over US$ 1,200 Mn revenues towards the end of 2022. Application of gene expression analysis in clinical diagnostics, on the other hand, will reflect a moderate growth throughout the forecast period. Biotechnological and microbiological applications of gene expression analysis are anticipated to incur rapid growth by registering over 6% CAGR through 2022.

The global market for gene expression analysis is also segmented on the basis of products and their capacity. In 2017, sales of products facilitating low-plex to mid-plex capacity will contribute to more than half of the revenues procured in the global gene expression analysis market. By 2022, the demand for kits & reagent products will remain comparatively higher than that of DNA chips and other products available in the gene expression analysis market.

Gene Expression Analysis Market: Competition Tracking

Over the past years, prominent companies manufacturing products in clinical diagnostics markets and life science research industry have revved up their interests towards gene expression analysis. Off recently, US-based biotech companies – Illumina, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – entered an exclusive partnership for developing what is claimed to be the most-comprehensive, next-generation sequencing workflow for single-cell gene expression analysis. Besides these, the key competitors in the global market for gene expression analysis also include Luminex Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP, QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Roche Holding AG, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.