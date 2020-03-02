Gene Expression Analysis Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Market Share, Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2023

Market Scenario:

The Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global gene expression analysis market is expected to hold a market value of USD 3.250 million and register a CAGR ~9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Gene expression analysis is research dedicated towards functional genomics extending the application purview of studying genes and gene transcripts. Synthesizing functional gene products such as functional RNAs and protein species offers insights on how an intact organism survives when a particular gene goes missing. Growth in personalized medicine and technological developments are driving market growth. According to a data published by the Foley & Lardner LLP, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized medicines in 2017. Moreover, the development of genomic databases and increased government funding towards genomics is fueling market growth.

However, the lack of skilled labor and the high cost of instruments may hamper market growth during the assessment period.

Segmentation

The global gene expression analysis market has been segmented into product, services, application, end-user, and region.

The market, on the basis of product, has been segmented into consumables and instruments.

The market, based on consumables, has been further segmented into reagents and DNA chips.

The market, based on instruments, has been further segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray, Sanger sequencing, and others.

The market, by services, has been segmented into gene expression profiling services, sequencing services, bioinformatics solutions, and others.

The market, by application, has been segmented into drug discovery, diagnosis, research, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and others.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The gene expression analysis market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European gene expression analysis market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The gene expression analysis market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The gene expression analysis market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Danaher, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Macrogen Inc. are some of the key players in the global gene expression analysis market.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global gene expression analysis market owing to the increasing research activities and the rising popularity of gene expression tests. Additionally, the well-developed healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the American gene expression analysis market.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global gene expression analysis market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the availability of funds for research.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the growing investment from governments in the field of genomics, and continuously developing economies. According to a report published by the International Journal of Social and Developmental Concerns in October 2017, in Malaysia, the growth of the public primary, as well as secondary care facilities, has decreased in the past few years, and it has not kept pace with the rapid urbanization. Thus, such factors restraint the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market.

