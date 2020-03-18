Gene Enema Bags Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Industry Forecast by Type, Price, Regions, Key Players, Trends and Demand by 2023

The growth of this market is due to the rising chronic diseases in an aging population with cancer and diabetes coupled with the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and growing awareness about enema administration. Home care is generally safe but should be administered only after the advice of the clinician.

Enema is the process of injecting fluid into the bowel via the rectum. This method is used to get relief from various conditions such as constipation, fatigue, headaches, and backaches. It is a process that helps to push out the waste from the rectum. A cleansing enema stimulates the bowels to expel any impacted fecal matter quickly.

Free Sample Copy available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1363

The Global Enema Bags Market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the global enema bags market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 10.2 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Enema can be administered at hospitals as well as in home. This technique is also preferred before performing bowel procedures such as radiography and colonoscopy. The most common gastrointestinal condition affecting people nowadays is constipation with the ever-rising prevalence across the globe. Furthermore, the use of enema based products for bowel cleansing is growing extensively.

However, certain disrupting factors that might restrain the growth of enema bags include the possibility of newer methods of enema treatment. Moreover, there might be environmental issues as the bags are made up of silicone, rubber, etc.

Top Key Players

Baxter International, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

B Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

MacoPharma

Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co., Ltd.

Cascade Healthcare Products, Inc.

Narang Medical Ltd.

Covidien Private Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Farla medical Ltd.

Ocean Health Products Ltd.

Segmentation

The global enema bags market is segmented on the basis of the material type, product type, application, capacity, and end-user.

On the basis of material type, the market is classified into silicone, rubber, and others.

On the basis of administration type, the market is segmented into cleansing enema, carminative enema, retention enema, return-flow enema, and others. Cleansing enema is further segmented into large volume enema, small volume enema, and prepackaged disposable enema. Retention enema is further segmented into oil enema, sedative enema, nutrient enema, anesthetic enema, medicinal enema, and others.

The global enema bags market on the basis of product type is segmented into closed or bottle enema, Higginson enema, bulb enema, bag or fountain travel enema, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into constipation, diarrhea, obesity, cancer, and others.

On the basis of preparation, the market is divided into sodium phosphate enemas, coffee enemas, barium enemas, water-soluble contrast enemas, and others. Barium enemas are further segmented into single-column barium enema and double-contrast barium enema.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as bowel clearing, contrast x-ray, medication administration, and others.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into 100 to 250 ml, 250 to 400 ml, 400 to 600 ml, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global enema bags market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research centers, and others.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American enema bags market is further segmented into North America and South America. North America is further classified as the U.S. and Canada.

The European enema bags market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The Asia Pacific enema bags market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

The Middle Eastern and African enema bags market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Globally, the American region is the largest market for enema bags owing to the high level of hygiene developed in hospitals and clinics, increasing use of enema-based products at home, and rising demand for enema kits by healthcare providers. As per a study conducted by the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology, constipation is a common problem among the people in the North American region. Moreover, the study stated that 20% of the North American population suffers from constipation.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to collectively dominate the enema bags market in terms of volume and value, respectively, due to the increase in awareness towards abdominal diseases and high demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The U.S. has the largest market of enema bags in the North American region and countries such as India and China are the highest producers of enema bags in the Asia Pacific region. The factor influencing the growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Currently, the major problem in China and India is diabetes. India had the world’s second-largest population of diabetic patients that was around 69.2 million in 2015 which is expected to increase to 123.5 million by 2040. The number of undiagnosed diabetes is higher in India which was around 36 million in 2015.

The European market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of diarrhea, obesity, and constipation. Increasing cases of enema administration procedures in hospitals are contributing to the progress of the market. The prevalence of diabetes is also found to be increasing in Europe. As per a study published by the World Health Organization, almost 60 million people in the European region have diabetes, and the prevalence tends to be high among people aging 30 years and above.

The Middle East and Africa also shows a steady rise in the market owing to the availability of enema-based products, lack of physical exercise, and increasing cases of constipation.

Browse Complete 110 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enema-bag-market-1363

Detailed Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1363

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]