GEMS & JEWELRY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

A gemstone is a piece of mineral crystal which, in cut and polished form, is used to make jewelry or other adornments.

Expanding urbanization, changing lifestyles, growing e-commerce sales, rising presence of organized retail channels, growing number of premium product launches and synchronized distribution networks, etc., is projected to drive global gems & jewelry market during the forecast period

The global Gems & Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gems & Jewelry market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gems & Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gems & Jewelry in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gems & Jewelry market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gems & Jewelry market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Richemont

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Tiffany

Signet Jewellers

Swatch

LVMH

Pandora

Kering

Luk Fook

Titan

Rajesh Exports

Claire’s Store

PC Jeweller

Damas

Swarovski

Blue Nile

Gitanjali

Christian Bernard Diffusion

Chopard

Market size by Product

Diamond in Gold

Silver

Platinum

Gold

Market size by End User

Jewelry Store

Multi Branded Stores

Standalone

Online

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gems & Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gems & Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gems & Jewelry companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gems & Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

