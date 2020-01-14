Gems and Jewelry Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items

— Summary

Jewelry and precious gems are considered to be a crucial part of several cultures across the globe. Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Shanghai Yuyuan

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Titan

Stuller

Gitanjali Gems

Kingold Jewelry

Mingr

Graff Diamond

Caibai Jewelry

Damas International

Cuihua Gold

TSL Jewelry

CHJ

Chopard

Asian Star Company

TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

Thangamayil

Millennium Star

Gallop Jewelry

Christian Bernard Diffusion

Hong Kong Resources Holdings

Damiani

Chow Tai Seng

Richline Group

Jovan

Kering

K.Mikimoto

Major applications

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Collections

Wedding

Festive blessing

Fashion

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Richemont

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Signet Jewellers

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Swatch Group

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Rajesh Exports

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Lao Feng Xiang

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Tiffany

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Shanghai Yuyuan

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 Daniel Swarovski Corporation

3.12 Chow Sang Sang

3.13 Luk Fook

3.14 Pandora

3.15 Titan

3.16 Stuller

3.17 Gitanjali Gems

3.18 Kingold Jewelry

3.19 Mingr

3.20 Graff Diamond

3.21 Caibai Jewelry

3.22 Damas International

3.23 Cuihua Gold

3.24 TSL Jewelry

3.25 CHJ

3.26 Chopard

3.27 Asian Star Company

3.28 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

3.29 Thangamayil

3.30 Millennium Star

3.31 Gallop Jewelry

3.32 Christian Bernard Diffusion

3.33 Hong Kong Resources Holdings

3.34 Damiani

3.35 Chow Tai Seng

3.36 Richline Group

3.37 Jovan

3.38 Kering

3.39 K.Mikimoto

4 Major Application

4.1 Collections

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Collections Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Wedding

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Wedding Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Festive blessing

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Festive blessing Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Fashion

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Fashion Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

