Gems and Jewelry Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items
— Summary
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
Richemont
Signet Jewellers
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Lao Feng Xiang
Tiffany
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Shanghai Yuyuan
Daniel Swarovski Corporation
Chow Sang Sang
Luk Fook
Pandora
Titan
Stuller
Gitanjali Gems
Kingold Jewelry
Mingr
Graff Diamond
Caibai Jewelry
Damas International
Cuihua Gold
TSL Jewelry
CHJ
Chopard
Asian Star Company
TBZ Shrikant Zaveri
Thangamayil
Millennium Star
Gallop Jewelry
Christian Bernard Diffusion
Hong Kong Resources Holdings
Damiani
Chow Tai Seng
Richline Group
Jovan
Kering
K.Mikimoto
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Collections
Wedding
Festive blessing
Fashion
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
