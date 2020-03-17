Gelcoat Market Trends, Size, Share, Industry Structure, Key Players, Opportunities and Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Gelcoat Market Overview:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global Gelcoat market is expected to witness a lustrous rapid growth and is expected to reach 1450 million by 2022, with CAGR 8.9% during 2018-2022.

Gelcoat Market Key Players:

Key players of the global high Gelcoat market are;

HK Research Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Interplastic Corporation (U.S.)

Scott Bader Company Limited (U.K.)

Polynt S.p.A (Europe)

Reichhold LLC (U.S.)

Synergys Technologies (France)

Fibre Glass Development Corporation (U.S)

Bang & Bonsomer Group Ab (Europe)

Get Free Sample PDF Illustration @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2369

Gelcoat Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America dominates the market segment followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. U.S market is largest consumer of gelcoat over the forecasted period. Growing production of speed boats in U.S especially for racing purpose across the globe has increased the need of gelcoat. After recovery from recession companies are focusing more on profits by reducing material composites of high prices.

These has boosted the gelcoat market growth in U.S. North America and Europe holds largest market share in polyester and vinyl ester resins gelcoats owing to major player in marine and transportation industries. Asia-Pacific region represents moderate market share in the global gelcoat market. Rise in population drive construction and transportation industry which further drives the gelcoat market in emerging economies.

Gelcoat Market Segmentation:

Gelcoat Market is segmented into construction, wind, marine, transportation, others. Marine dominates the market share in gelcoat market. Gelcoats are highly used in marine applications such as decks, ship hulls, motor yachts and power boats. Growing usage of power boats especially for racing purpose and production of leisure boats has driven the market demand. More companies are looking out for fuel efficient vehicles with light weight composites.

Thus, increasing the demand for light weight composites in transportation and leisure vehicles are driving the market demand of gelcoats in coming years. Emerging economies like China and India are focusing more on gelcoats owing to growing population leading to rise in gelcoats in transportation and construction industry.

Gelcoat Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Gelcoat Market

Gelcoat Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Gelcoat Market List of Table:

Table 1 World Population: By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Gelcoat Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)

Table 3 North America Gelcoat Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)

Table 4 Europe Gelcoat Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Gelcoat Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)

Gelcoat Market List of Table to be Continue…….,

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gelcoat-market-2369

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]