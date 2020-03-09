Gel Imaging Documentation Market 2016 | Global Industry Overview 2026 | Top Companies – Syngene, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Gel imaging systems, also known as gel documentation systems is a revolutionized medical equipment which performs the function of imaging, documentation or recording of stained DNA and proteinon a high tech digital platform. Gel imaging systems is a combination of different component such as an imaging system, a computer, a light source, analysis software and a printer. For instance, G:BOX F3 is an entry level gel documentation system manufactured by Syngene fluorescence and visible applications. The systems works with GeneSys software which handles hundreds of application protocol and functional control. The product even have high resolution camera coupled with motor driven zoom lens, which is capable of giving high quality gel images along with the spatial resolution. Many other companies are engaged in manufacturing of gel imaging systems such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, BIOTEC-FISCHER, UVP LLC, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Gel imaging technology has come a long way since its inception, where the technicians used to prefer instant cameras. It has replaced the traditional approach of gel analysis and documentation owing to its better dynamic range, faster exposure and higher efficiency. Moreover, other tools such as signal saturation and automated features offers user friendly experience of gel documentation to new technicians. In terms of reliability, functionality, and affordability, these devices has improved enormously and today’s gel imaging equipment’s illustrate this development.

Gel documentation Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing clinical research industry and increasing use of molecular biology techniques into pathology laboratory practices are expected to drive the growth of gel documentation systems market. Currently, the use of advance techniques such as Western blot technique, and DNA diagnostics has increased tremendously, which in return generates need for automated and advance gel documentation systems. Additionally, companies are also focusing on the approval and product launch of gel documentation systems owing to substantial growth in clinical research and drug development industry. Recently, Viewpoint Laboratories, LLC, has launched a new gel documentation system i.e. ZIG-gel Classic, which provides imaging power of an 18 MP, 10x optical zoom camera. This product is expected to fulfill the need of consumer looking for the high image resolution along with the conventional form factor particularly for research labs and life science educator labs. Such ongoing product development and launch by the leading companies are expected to drive the growth of gel documentation systems market.

Gel documentation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global market for gel documentation is segmented on the basis of product type, component, application and geography.

Based on application, the global gel documentation systems market is divided into following:

Film Gel Imaging Systems

Digital Gel Imaging System

On the basis of component, the global gel documentation system market is segmented as,

Systems

Software

Accessories

Based on application, the global gel documentation systems market is divided into following:

Chemiluminiscence

Fluorescence

Colorimetry,

Gel Documentation

Protein Analysis

Gel documentations Systems Market: Overview

Development of advanced but low cost gel documentation systems will pave the road for new entrants. The upcoming research and drug development activities will open a new avenue and extraordinary opportunities for gel documentation systems manufacturing companies. The cost of gel documentation systems is currently high owing to incorporation of advanced technologies and complex consumer’s requirements. However, many Chinese manufacturers are now coming up with the low cost and low resolution gel imaging devices. Thus, the price of these devices is expected to decrease as compared to the branded products in coming years.

Gel documentations Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global gel documentation system market is segmented into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for gel documentations systems market due to high demand for research and development activities. Europe market is expected to account for second largest share in global market primarily due to high adoption of gel documentation systems which is expected to fuel the market growth. Asian companies are competing on the basis of price and research activities. Hence, the Asia Pacific gel documentation systems market is expected to witness fastest growth in overall market over the forecast period.

Gel documentation Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global gel documentation systems market are Syngene, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., UVP LLC, eikonix Ltd, Viewpoint Laboratories, TBG Biotechnology Corp and others