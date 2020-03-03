Gear Motor Market Has Been Segmented Based on Gear Type, Product Type, Rated Power, Torque, Industry, And Region – Forecast To 2023

Gear Motors Market is expected to expand at 5.80% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. Gear Motor Market Report Segmented by Gear Type (Planetary, Helical, Helical-Bevel, Worm), Product Type (Gearbox, Integrated Gear Motor Unit) Rated Power, kW (Up to 7.5, 7.5-75, and Above 75), Torque (Nm), Industry (F&B, Material Handling, Automotive) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023. Gear Motor Market report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Gear Motors Market Scenario:

Global gear motor market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period owing to increasing renewable energy generation and requirement of increasing efficiency in the renewable sector. For instance, wind segment dominates the market as many offshore turbines are being installed for catering to increasing energy demand. The global gear motor market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to growing number of energy projects requiring high level of efficiency. Also, growing number of renewable energy projects are likely to become the prominent contributor towards green revolution and growing number of industries are majorly driving the global gear motors market. Evolutionary changes in the designing processes, implementation of modular and compact design of the gear motor and simplified mechanical designs of any product are also the major factors driving the gear motors market.

Gear motor is a motor assembled with a set of speed gears. An electric motor and reduction gear are integrated into a single unit, which further can be collectively installed with motor shaft better compactness. These kinds of motors can be operated in various directions such as horizontal, vertical, or tilted position. Larger torque can be achieved by using a higher gear ratio. These motors also comprise of mechanical gears to control the speed of the motor depending upon the type of application and requirements.

Gear Motor Market Leading Players Analyzed Are:

Eaton Corporation PLC.,

Siemens AG,

Baldor Electric Company,

Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg,

Winergy,

Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH,

Bauer Gear Motor GmbH,

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd,

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,

Emerson Electric Co,

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd,

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd,

Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A., and

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A

Gear Motor Market Segmentation:

The global gear motor market has been segmented based on gear type, product type, rated power, torque, industry, and region.

By Gear Type

Planetary Gear Motors

Helical Gear Motors

Helical-Bevel Gear Motors

Worm Gear Motors

Other Motors

By Product Type

Gearbox

Integrated Gear Motor Unit

By Rated Power (kW)

Up to 7.5 kW

5 to 75 kW

Above 75 kW

By Torque (Nm)

Up to 10,000 Nm

Above 10,000 Nm

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

