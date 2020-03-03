Gear Motor Market Has Been Segmented Based on Gear Type, Product Type, Rated Power, Torque, Industry, And Region – Forecast To 2023

Gear Motors Market is expected to expand at 5.80% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. Gear Motor Market Report Segmented by Gear Type (Planetary, Helical, Helical-Bevel, Worm), Product Type (Gearbox, Integrated Gear Motor Unit) Rated Power, kW (Up to 7.5, 7.5-75, and Above 75), Torque (Nm), Industry (F&B, Material Handling, Automotive) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023. Gear Motor Market report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Gear Motors Market Scenario:
Global gear motor market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period owing to increasing renewable energy generation and requirement of increasing efficiency in the renewable sector. For instance, wind segment dominates the market as many offshore turbines are being installed for catering to increasing energy demand. The global gear motor market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to growing number of energy projects requiring high level of efficiency. Also, growing number of renewable energy projects are likely to become the prominent contributor towards green revolution and growing number of industries are majorly driving the global gear motors market. Evolutionary changes in the designing processes, implementation of modular and compact design of the gear motor and simplified mechanical designs of any product are also the major factors driving the gear motors market.
Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7473
Gear motor is a motor assembled with a set of speed gears. An electric motor and reduction gear are integrated into a single unit, which further can be collectively installed with motor shaft better compactness. These kinds of motors can be operated in various directions such as horizontal, vertical, or tilted position. Larger torque can be achieved by using a higher gear ratio. These motors also comprise of mechanical gears to control the speed of the motor depending upon the type of application and requirements.
Gear Motor Market Leading Players Analyzed Are:
- Eaton Corporation PLC.,
- Siemens AG,
- Baldor Electric Company,
- Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg,
- Winergy,
- Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH,
- Bauer Gear Motor GmbH,
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd,
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,
- Emerson Electric Co,
- Elecon Engineering Company Ltd,
- China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd,
- Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A., and
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A
Gear Motor Market Segmentation:
The global gear motor market has been segmented based on gear type, product type, rated power, torque, industry, and region.
By Gear Type
- Planetary Gear Motors
- Helical Gear Motors
- Helical-Bevel Gear Motors
- Worm Gear Motors
- Other Motors
By Product Type
- Gearbox
- Integrated Gear Motor Unit
By Rated Power (kW)
- Up to 7.5 kW
- 5 to 75 kW
- Above 75 kW
By Torque (Nm)
- Up to 10,000 Nm
- Above 10,000 Nm
By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Market Size Estimation
3.4 Forecast Model
3.5 List Of Assumptions
3.6 Limitations Of The Study
4 Market Insights
Continue….
List Of Tables
Table 1 Global Gear Motors Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 2 North America Gear Motors Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 3 Europe Gear Motors Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 4 Asia-Pacific Gear Motors Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 5 Middle East & Africa Gear Motors Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 6 South America Gear Motors Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Table 7 Global Gear Motors Market, By Gear Type, 2016-2023 (USD Million)
Continue…
List Of Figures
Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR
Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach
Figure 3 Market Dynamics
Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers
Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints
Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis
Figure 8 Global Gear Motors Market Share, By Gear Type, 2017 (%)
Continue….
Access Full Gear Motor Market Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gear-motor-market-7473
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: [email protected]