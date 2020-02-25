Gear Measuring Machine Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global gear measuring machine market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the gear measuring machine market during the forecast period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2062

Gear measuring machines remains a fragmented market place with a large number of local players in the fray. However, some companies have been able to maintain significant revenue share in the market. These companies include Gleason Corporation, Klingelnberg AG, KAPP Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, Mahr and Wenzel Group. Collectively, these companies account for around 35-45 percent share of the gear measuring machines market. Market presence of these companies is largely concentrated in the developed economies of Europe and North America, particularly Germany and the United States respectively.

The main strategy of tier 1 companies in the gear measuring machines market has been product portfolio expansions and acquisitions. These companies have also been carrying out strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint, with most focusing on Asia Pacific region owing to the robustness in automotive and agriculture industry. For instance, Wenzel Group has been catering to its clients across Asia Pacific and Europe using new client acquisitions through quality certifications.

Recent technological advances in power transmission and design, along with manufacturing technologies and noise reduction have transformed the gear measuring machines marketplace. Manufacturers of gear measuring machines have been striving to come up with gear measuring machines that are contactless and simultaneously can measure defects or irregularities in gear geometry or surface at rapid speeds. In a bid to keep up with the growing inspection challenges that gear manufacturers face, companies in the gear measuring machines market are focused on adopting zero-contact laser technology in their gear measuring machines that can enable rapid defect identification, and validation. This novel technology in gear measuring machines can enhance gear accuracy, efficient power transmission, quicker cycle times and higher throughput.

Standards for gear geometry have been laid by regulatory bodies which have been impacting the gear measurement market. Standards laid by various associations including AGMA, ISO, JIS and DIN apropos to gear development have indirectly influenced the manufacturing of gear measuring machines, designed as per gear geometry. For instance, AGMA (American Gear Manufacturer’s Association) has announced new standards for hypoid and bevel gear geometry – ANSI/AGMA ISO 23509-B17. Manufactures of gear measuring machines are required to design equipment with parameters that are in alignment with such standards in order to make gear measuring machines compatible with the workpiece.

Browse Gear Measuring Machine Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/2062/gear-measuring-machine-market

Automotive industry continues to play a significant role in driving the demand for gear measuring machines on the back of rising adoption of automotive gears in vehicle manufacturing. Automotive gear manufacturers make use of gear measuring machines, either with direct purchase or using third party inspections, to ensure accurate gear geometry and compatible gear structure and surface. Increasing production of vehicles and growing number of vehicle parc is likely to have a positive influence on the demand and sales of gear measuring machines, in turn contributing to their market’s growth. Rise of vehicle manufacturing, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, is expected to offer potential avenues of growth of gear measuring machines manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Growing proliferation of e-commerce has transformed the retail sector and is permeating in the gear measuring machines marketplace. B2B sales through online platforms were low in the past. However, popularity of indirect channels in terms of discounts, availability of several variants of gear measuring machines and higher convenience has translated into increasing preference for online channels. Yet, direct channel, being a traditional selling platform, remains a leading sales funnel for manufacturers, accounting for a major share in the gear measuring machines market.

The gear measuring machines market report includes analysis on various key players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of gear measuring machines. Key facets of players such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio, key developments, mergers and acquisitions and expansion strategies are included in the report. The gear measuring machines market report has profiled companies including but not limited to Gleason Corporation, Klingelnberg AG, KAPP Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, and Mahr GmbH.

You can Ask Any Questions to Our Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2062

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/