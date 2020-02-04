Gear Boxes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Gear Boxes Market 2019

A gear box is a machine in a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power.

Gear box refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.

The global Gear Boxes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gear Boxes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gear Boxes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NSK

IGW

Involute Powergear

Tandler

Kavitsu

Meritor

Rowland Company

Stober

Omni Gear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spiral Bevel Gear Boxes

Turbine Gear Boxes

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Construction and Utility

Defense

Fire and Rescue

Heavy Haul

Mobile Cranes

Rail Car

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Gear Boxes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gear Boxes

1.2 Gear Boxes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gear Boxes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Spiral Bevel Gear Boxes

1.2.3 Turbine Gear Boxes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Gear Boxes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gear Boxes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Construction and Utility

1.3.4 Defense

1.3.5 Fire and Rescue

1.3.6 Heavy Haul

1.3.7 Mobile Cranes

1.3.8 Rail Car

1.3 Global Gear Boxes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Gear Boxes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Gear Boxes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Gear Boxes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gear Boxes Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gear Boxes Business

7.1 NSK

7.1.1 NSK Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 NSK Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 IGW

7.2.1 IGW Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 IGW Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Involute Powergear

7.3.1 Involute Powergear Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Involute Powergear Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tandler

7.4.1 Tandler Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tandler Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kavitsu

7.5.1 Kavitsu Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kavitsu Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Meritor

7.6.1 Meritor Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Meritor Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rowland Company

7.7.1 Rowland Company Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rowland Company Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Stober

7.8.1 Stober Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Stober Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Omni Gear

7.9.1 Omni Gear Gear Boxes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gear Boxes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Omni Gear Gear Boxes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

