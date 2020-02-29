GDPR Services Market Segmentation, Market Players, Trends 2023

The report on the Global GDPR Services Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Globally, the GDPR services market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to the recent launch of GDPR in the European region that mandates all businesses, serving people in the EU member states, to protect their personal data and privacy. This has triggered a global demand for GDPR services among businesses from almost all industry verticals to comply with the new regulation. However, budget constaints, particularly among SMEs in developing economies, is expected to hinder the growth of the global GDPR services market.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7189

Segments

In this study on global GDPR services market, the market is segmented based on component, organization size, industry vertical, and region/country. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions covered in the study are data discovery and mapping, data governance, and API management. The services segment is further segmented into GDPR readiness assessment, risk assessment and data protection impact assessment (DPIA), data protection officer (DPO) as a Service, and managed services. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public administration, education, retail and eCommerce, heatlhcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others. Finally, by region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world. Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; North America into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world into Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

Key Players:

The prominent players in global GDPR Services Market are IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), AWS (US), Veritas (US), Microsoft (US), Capgemini (France), Absolute Software (Canada), Informatica (US), Mimecast (UK), Iron Mountain (US), Oracle (US), Proofpoint (US), and Trustwave (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for global GDPR services is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is presumed to have significant growth in the global GDPR services market. The UK and Germany are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to rising need for effective solutions and services to meet the GDPR compliance requirements and prevent any damage to brand reputation. North America is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global GDPR services market over the forecast period. Many US based enterprises are increasingly adopting GDPR services to serve their clientele base in Europe in compliance with GDPR. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be one of the potential markets after North America showing rising demand for GDPR services in the upcoming years

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global GDPR Services Market, By Region, 2019-2023

Table2 Europe GDPR Services Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table3 North America GDPR Services Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific GDPR Services Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table5 Rest Of The World GDPR Services Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7189

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global GDPR Services, Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global GDPR Services Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global GDPR Services Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global GDPR Services Market, By Country, 2019 Vs 2023

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]