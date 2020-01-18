GBL and NMP Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2024

Global GBL and NMP Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global GBL and NMP Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023"

Description

NMP and GBL are mainly used in new energy industries such as lithium ion battery and new materials such as arron, polyphenylene sulfide and polyimide.In the production of lithium ion battery, NMP is used to prepare the positive electrode material, binder and other materials to prepare the lithium ion battery.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GBL and NMP in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The quality of NMP as a solvent directly affects the quality of pulping and coating of lithium ion battery and the requirement of environmental protection.As China’s economic transition period to the requirement of the industrial structure adjustment, new energy and new material industry have strong support from a macro level, the lithium ion battery and aramid fiber macromolecule new material demand rapid growth, the increase of the downstream market demand will be directly drive as the demand of auxiliary materials such as NMP solvent.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ashland

Lyondellbasell

Eastman

Abtonsmart Chemical Group

Tokyo Chemical Industry

MYJ Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Battery

Spices

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Other

