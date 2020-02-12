Gate Openers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Gate Openers Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 163 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Gate opener is a mechanical device which provides a convenient way to access the home and add an additional layer of safety and security for family and pets. A gate opener is used to open and close a gate automatically via a wireless transmitter (such as a remote controller) or a manual device. A gate opener can be operated by drawing power from the grid to open a driveway gate or fitted with low-voltage systems such as solar panels.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 70.06% of the global consumption volume in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gate Openers market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gate Openers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gate Openers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Gate Openers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sliding Gate Opener

Swing Gate Opener

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Resident Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FAAC Group

The Nice Group

Chamberlain Group

Nortek Security and Control

DoorKing

ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH

Novoferm Group

Bisen Smart

Xianfeng Machinery

PROTECO

ASSA ABLOY

Dalian Master Door

VMAG

Shinsei Seiki

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Gate Openers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Gate Openers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gate Openers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gate Openers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

