Gastroscope 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Gastroscope is the endoscopy instrument which is a flexible and lighted instrument that is inserted through the mouth and esophagus to view the stomach. Stomach tissue can also be removed using gastroscope. Various types of indications such as repeated indigestion, difficulty swallowing, stomach and duodenal ulcers are analyzed using gastroscope.

The rising number of cases of esophageal or pancreatic cancers, biliary diseases, IBD, GERD, and Barrett’s syndrome and increased number of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) diseases are main factors leading to endoscopy market growth. Increased demand for advanced endoscopy devices is coming from emerging markets like Japan and Vietnam. The other countries like India, China, Brazil, and Russia are also experiencing rapid growth due to recognition of this technology as well as increased middle class population is these countries, which are also increasing the demand for advanced medical devices.