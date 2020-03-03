Gastroparesis Treatment Market Outlook and Forecast 2023: Growth Factors, Trends, and Top Companies Analysis for Business Development

Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market – Highlights

The Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market has been evaluated as a growing market. The global Gastroparesis Treatment market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~3.8% during the forecast period. Medtronic leads the market in the Gastric electric stimulation (GES) devices. Product development and increasing research and development in the device and implants segment is expected to yield the largest growth.

The other market driving factors of Gastroparesis are surgery on the stomach or vagus nerve, anorexia nervosa, use of narcotics that slow gastric contractions, gastro esophageal reflux disease, disorders, such as amyloidosis and scleroderma, Parkinson’s disease, metabolic disorders such as hypothyroidism etc.

The drugs product type segment is expected to account for the maximum market share of the global Gastroparesis treatment market. Prokinetic medications that stimulate gastric emptying, including metoclopramide, erythromycin, and domperidone, lead the drug segment. Although Idiopathic Gastroparesis leads the market share the Diabetic Gastroparesis is the fastest growing segment. Gastric electric stimulation (GES) etc. will however grow at a faster level as compared to drug segment.

Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market – Segmentation

Global Gastroparesis Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of Gastroparesis type which comprises idiopathic, diabetic, post-surgical and others. On the basis of drug class, the market comprises of prokinetic drugs, antiemetics, antidepressants and others. On the basis of other treatment; market is segmented into jejunostomy, gastric electric stimulation (GES) and parenteral nutrition.

Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, Gastroparesis Treatment market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, America is the largest market for Gastroparesis Treatment as there is a consistent technological advancement and good reimbursement scenario. Europe is the second-largest market for Gastroparesis Treatment. Asia Pacific region is expected to generate fastest growth due to larger population and unmet needs.

