Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast by 2025

About Gastrointestinal Therapeutics

Gastrointestinal disorders are medical conditions related to the digestive system that affect the colon, small & large intestine, and rectum. The disorders mainly include constipation, peptic ulcer diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome characterized by various symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Gastrointestinal therapeutics includes drugs, which are commercially available in the market namely Aciphex, Afinitor, Akynzeo, Dificid, and Prilosec.Accounting for more than 80% of the total market shares, the IBD disease market segment dominated the market. IBD involves a group of autoimmune diseases such as Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.3% in the next few years.In terms of geographical regions, the Americas will account for almost 50% of the total market shares and will also be the major revenue contributor to the gastrointestinal therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. The rising acceptance of biologics and the introduction of healthcare reforms by various countries in the region will augment the marketâs growth prospects in the next few years.In 2018, the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers covered in Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market reports are: AbbVie, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Procter & Gamble, Tillotts Pharma, Shire Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen,

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Applications:

>IBD

>Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Types:

>Oral

>Parenteral

Key questions answered in the report include:

What are the key role in Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market report?

What was the market size in 2012 to 2019?

How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2025?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Industry?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market?

