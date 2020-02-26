Gastrointestinal Disorders Includes comprehensive study, Executive Summary, Overview and Scope

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Gastrointestinal Disorders. This study is titled “Gastrointestinal Disorders”: Innovative Pipeline Offers Potential for First Approved Therapies in NASH and Celiac Disease, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period.

The burden of disease associated with gastrointestinal disorders is considerable with many of these disorders being highly prevalent. Additionally, many GI disorders are chronic in nature and are associated with significant impairments in quality of life including activity impairment and productivity loss. Despite this, many of these conditions are still incompletely understood and suboptimally managed. Therefore, there is a considerable unmet need for innovative new therapies in this area. This report assesses first-in-class innovation across the gastrointestinal therapy area, with a particular focus on four key indications: Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and celiac disease.

Scope

– Many gastrointestinal disorders are highly prevalent. How do epidemiology trends vary for Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and celiac disease? Which drug classes are used to treat these disorders?

– There are 1,241 pipeline programs in active development for gastrointestinal disorders. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by indication, development stage and molecular target class?

– First-in-class products within the pipeline most frequently target cytokine signaling. Which other molecular target classes are prominently represented within the first-in-class pipeline? Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for gastrointestinal disorders?

– A total of 573 licensing deals and 334 co-development deals have been completed within the gastrointestinal therapy area since 2006. Do products for gastrointestinal products typically attract high deal values? Which first-in-class products have prior deal involvement?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape. This includes a comprehensive study of symptoms, epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, co-morbidities and complications, diagnosis and treatment options for the key indications.

– Visualize the composition of the gastrointestinal market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the current market.

– Analyze the gastrointestinal pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products for the key indications have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

– Recognize commercial opportunities in the gastrointestinal deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and identifying gastrointestinal therapies that have not yet been involved in deals and may offer potential investment opportunities.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Gastrointestinal Disorders Associated with Large Social and Economic Burden

2.2 Large First-in-Class Pipeline with Many Promising Targets Implicated in Immune and Inflammatory Responses

2.3 The Majority of First-in-Class Products Have No Prior Involvement in Licensing or Co-development Deals

3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation in Gastrointestinal Disorders

3.6 Report Guidance

4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Overview of Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

4.2 Symptoms

4.3 Diagnosis

4.4 Etiology

4.5 Pathophysiology

4.6 Epidemiology

4.7 Co-morbidities and Complications

4.8 Disease Staging

4.9 Treatment

4.10 Overview of Marketed Products

5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs between the Market and Pipeline by Molecular Target Class

5.5 First-in-Class Programs Targeting Novel Molecular Targets

5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Products to First-in-Class Targets

5.7 List of All Pipeline Products

Continued…………@#

