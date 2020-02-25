Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market: 2019 Global Forecast To 2023 Research Report

Latest depth study on Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market 2019 By Component (Electronic Control Units, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), by support technology (Gasoline Turbocharger and GPF) and by Regions – Forecast To 2023, published by Market Research Future.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Insights:

The global market for automotive fuel injection has been witnessing significant growth in recent times. The growing vehicle production across the globe has been driving the market. Rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency and stringent government regulations, growing implementation of environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies contribute in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market.

With almost every major manufacturer adopting advanced technologies so as to keep pace with the leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The factors such as increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol, and the increasing trend of engine downsizing, are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Increased investment in the automotive industry across the globe provides a positive outlook to various manufacturers operating in the automotive industry. The stringent emission norms are also driving the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market:

With the increasing production of vehicles across the globe, the gasoline direct injection market is estimated to foster during the review period. The growing demand for high fuel efficiency, rising implementation of environmental regulations, strict government mandates, and adoption of advanced automotive technologies are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as rising utilization of alternative fuel like ethanol and growing trend of engine downsizing are propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Also, advancement of turbo GDI systems, adoption of newer emission standards in several countries, and development of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles in order to improve propulsion are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

On the flip side, high cost of GDI systems owing to high-pressure components, residual particulate soot, and growing penetration of electrical vehicles are considered to impede the gasoline direct injection market in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the gasoline direct injection market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Among all the regions, North America is presumed to dominate the global market owing to the increasing demand for automobile. With the growing demand for commercial vehicles, there is a rising demand for GDI systems in this region. Moreover, high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and heavy investment in the technological development is considered to augment the growth of gasoline direct injection market in this region.

The European region is presumed to exhibit significant growth due to the presence of major auto manufacturers which focuses on meeting the growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles.

Asia Pacific is also considered to register a considerable growth rate owing to the presence of populous countries such as India and China. High growth of automotive market in Asia is further considered to trigger the demand for GDI in this region.

