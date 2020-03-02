Gasoline Additives Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Gasoline Additives Market Insights

Simply put, gasoline additives are additives mixed with gasoline fuel. Gasoline additives significantly enhance the performance of gasoline fuel apart from improving its transportation and storage characteristics. Gasoline additives are also reported to reduce the carbon footprint of the vehicle by cleaning the internal cylinders of the engines. Such gasoline additives are reported to encompass applications in on–road and off–road vehicles and machines running on gasoline fuel.

The gasoline additives market enjoys a significant portion in the overall fuel additives marketplace which involves gasoline additives, diesel additives, etc. Gasoline additives can be fundamentally differentiated from the gasoline blending components on the basis of concentrations. While gasoline blending components are added in high concentrations (>1%), gasoline additives are added in low concentrations (typically lower than 1%). The mixing of gasoline additives occurs at refineries, terminals/depots (gasoline distribution system), and at the discretion of users (gasoline vehicle system). The use of gasoline additives by the users directly in the machine or motor is not recommended by fuel producers and environmental protection offices, it is anticipated to account for a minor share in the market owing to its use for academic and research studies and by enthusiasts.

Gasoline Additives Market: Dynamics

The continuous involvement of research and development activities involving gasoline additives drives the market. With patented products and technologies, the competition among the manufacturers is noted to be intense. Continuous product development and innovation give multiple choices to the consumers based on the quality of the product. With the comparatively higher emissions coming from the diesel engines, this has proven to be a boon for the demand for gasoline engines and gasoline fuel, in general. This is also positively impacting the gasoline additives market resulting in increased demands from the end users. With the rising regulations pertaining to reductions in sulfur and lead content in fuel, the demand for gasoline additives has risen with time and is expected to grow at a healthy pace.

Though gasoline engines are relatively less polluting than diesel engines, their electric counterparts have been noted to have an upper hand due to zero emissions. The growing prominence of electric vehicles around the world is noted to plummet the size of gasoline market additives. The rising awareness around electric engines and motors and shift of focus of consumers and automotive manufacturers towards electric machines pose a threat to the fuel additives market, particularly gasoline additives market.

The prominent gasoline manufacturers are noted to advertise that their gasoline products have engine cleaning additives. The involvement of patented technologies helps the producers to offer product differentiation in the gasoline additives market. The members of Top Tier program such as BP, Chevron, and Shell are noted to offer and advertise its gasoline while highlighting the performance of additives. The close connection between gasoline additive manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, and fuel producers help the whole industry to attain synergy while optimizing the overall performance of each. With the growing eminence of biofuels among the researchers, its market introduction is anticipated to create opportunities for gasoline additives manufacturers, given their focus on diversifying product portfolio to such types of additives.

Gasoline Additives Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the gasoline additives market is noted to remain growing on a positive note in developed countries such as North America and Europe. Accounting for a significantly larger proportion in the global gasoline additives market, the countries of Europe are now focused on enhancing their R&D spending on the development of newer products or upgrading the existing product lines. As of 2005, the R&D spending in Europe in the overall fuel additives marketplace accounted for well over 28% share in the world resulting in ~US$ 100 Mn. Following Europe, the regions with high refining activities and high gasoline demands are estimated to register significant growth over the forecast period. These include the gasoline additives market in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India. Notably, Japan has also been witnessing an upsurge in the gasoline additives vertical. North America is estimated to register steady growth in the gasoline additives market while Latin America gasoline additives market and Middle East & Africa gasoline additives market will continue following their historic growth trend over the forecast period.

Some of the key market participants in the global gasoline additives market identified across the value chain include Total S. A., BASF SE, Afton Chemical Corporation, BIZOL, MidContinental Chemical Company Inc., Innospec, 3M Company, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., The Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International Plc, Baker Hughes, a GE Company, and Clariant, among others.

