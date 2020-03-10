Gas Turbine Services Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Key Development, Outlook and Growth Opportunity to 2023

Global Gas Turbine Services Market Highlights

The gas turbine services market is expected to expand at 5.15% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. The growing need for reduced emissions and sustainable development has increased the use of gas turbines to produce electricity from natural gas. Global gas turbine services market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be a prominent region for market growth in gas turbine services market due to increase in shale gas production and declining natural gas prices.

Gas turbine services include maintenance, repair, overhaul, and supply of spare parts. The gas turbine requires periodic inspection, repair, and replacement of parts to achieve optimum efficiency and reliability. The gas turbine services include a set of activities, which can be applied to very minor work and to a major overhaul. It helps to reduce the outages and maintenance costs while maintaining maximum flexibility and reliability. It is used to monitor the operation and check the performance of gas turbines through annual maintenance and repair.

Get Free Sample Copy with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7271

Gas Turbine Services Market Segmental Overview:

The global gas turbine services market has been segmented based on type, service, end-use, and region.

Global Gas Turbine Services Market, By Type

Heavy Duty

Industrial

Aeroderivative

Global Gas Turbine Services Market, By Service

Maintenance and Repair

Overhaul

Spare Parts Supply

Global Gas Turbine Services Market, By End-Use

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Gas Turbine Services Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Companies Covered:

MAN SE (Germany),

EthosEnergy (US),

Proenergy Services (US),

Caterpillar (US),

MJB International Limited LLC (UAE),

Ansaldo Energia (Italy),

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan),

BHI Energy (UK),

General Electric (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan), and

MTU Aero Engines (Germany).

Key Developments:

In May 2017, Caterpillar (US), acquired Turbomach SA (Switzerland), which manufactures and provides services for gas turbines and related machinery. This acquisition increased the company’s market share in the global gas turbines market.

On May 2018, General Electric (US) established a new business unit for servicing and upgrading other original equipment manufacturers for gas turbines. The services include advanced thermal barrier coatings, proprietary alloys, and enhanced cooling in turbine and combustion components.

In January 2019, Siemens (Germany) signed a long-term service contract with Cooperative Energy’s in Purvis, Mississippi, the US. Through this contract, it will provide gas turbine services, which include parts, repairs, field services, program management, and offerings from Siemens’ digital services portfolio, including remote monitoring and diagnostics.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), provided a gas turbine with a capacity of 993MW in Willis, Texas, the US. It also provided its advance technologies, such as TOMONI digital system and related services.

Scope of the Report

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global gas turbine services market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the gas turbine services market by its type, services, end-use, and by region.

Regional Analysis

The global gas turbine services market by region is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global gas turbine services market during the forecast period with 27.12% share. The US was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 3,807.5 million. The growth in gas turbine services in North America can be attributed to Canada, and Mexico, where the increasing use of gas turbine for marine propulsion is increasing at a higher pace. The increasing production of shale gas, growing seaborne trading, and increasing power generation from gas turbines are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global gas turbine service market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-turbine-services-market-7271

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]