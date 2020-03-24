Gas Turbine Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Gas Turbine Industry

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gas Turbine Market is accounted for $17.65 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $24.12 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period”. Factors such as increasing demand for distributed power generation, advancement in technology and regulations on carbon emissions are fueling the market growth. However, supply security & infrastructure concerns are hampering the market. Risk of volatility in natural gas prices may also pose challenge to market over the forecast period. Strict government rules worldwide and low oil prices will be the key trends for market growth.

Combined cycle segment commanded the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising importance of combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) in power generation applications. Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share due to the increasing electricity demand and technical development in power plant machinery.

Some of the key players in Gas Turbine market include

Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ansaldo Energia S.P.A., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Harbin Electric International Company Limited, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Solar Turbines Incorporated, General Electric, Opra Turbines B.V., Zorya-Mashproekt, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Vericor Power Systems, Alstom S.A., NPO Saturn, Rolls Royce and Cryostar.

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Aviation

• Power Generation

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

Rated Capacities Covered:

• 1-40 MW

• 40-120 MW

• 120-300 MW

• Above 300 MW

Technologies Covered:

• Combined Cycle

• Open Cycle

Product Types Covered:

• Aeroderivative

• Heavy Duty

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

