Gas to Liquids (GTL) Market Current and Projected industry size in terms of volume and value 2016-2024

Gas-to-liquids (GTL) involves converting natural gas into high-quality liquid fuels, which are traditionally obtained from crude oil. At present, the ever-increasing demand for energy and the growing world population has necessitated the development of alternate energy sources to ease the burden on conventional sources. With the rising environmental considerations of conventional sources of energy, clean sources of energy are needed for reduced carbon footprint.

Natural gas is available in abundance and is affordable. Employing GTL production methodologies, countries with abundance of natural gas can use them for economic growth to replace them with traditionally produced liquid fuels. The use of GTL technology is a foolproof alternative to harness clean, abundant natural gas resources and produce high-quality petrochemical products and transportation fuels in a cost-effective and environmentally conscious manner.

Conversion of natural gas to liquid fuels is a refinery process, wherein gaseous hydrocarbons are converted into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as diesel fuel or gasoline. Methane-rich hydrocarbons are converted into synthetic fuels in three ways: Fischer-Tropsch process, Syngas to gasoline process, and Methanol to Gasoline process. Gas to liquid diesel is superior in quality over conventional refinery diesel produced from crude oil. The low-emission premium grade fuel can either be used pure or in blends with traditional diesel.

The global GTL market is segmented by size, application, production process, and location of major GTL plants.

The assessment of the vendor landscape of the GTL market makes for an interesting read as analysts have not only identified the top players but have also included their detailed competitive profile. Key parameters such as business overview, competitive strategies, product portfolio and specifications, financial standing, and recent developments have been taken into consideration to assess the performance of the key players in the global gas to liquids market.

Across the world, the ever-increasing demand for energy, government policies that support the production of clean fuel, and initiatives for the conversion of waste natural gas into liquid fuels are the major factors driving the gas to liquids market. Over the past few years, several big companies have initiated the development of synthetic fuels using gas to liquid technology. As per the World Bank, almost 150 billion cubic meters of freely available natural gas can be transfomed into useful liquid fuels using gas to liquids technologies.

The high cost involved in the development of gas to liquids plants coupled with size constraints of slurry based and fixed reactors are the main restraints to this market. However, with increasing natural gas consumption particularly in countries such as India, Japan, and China the introduction of small sized micro-channel reactors in place of conventional reactors can open opportunities for gas to liquids market.