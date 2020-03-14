Gas Separation Membrane Market worth USD 1.6 Billion by 2028

As the surging natural and shale gas production levels are accelerating the ongoing shift to membrane gas separation technology, an escalating number of gas processing and biogas projects also continues to trigger the sales of gas separation membrane at a global level.

As indicated by a new intelligence study presented by Future Market Insights, the global revenue through gas separation membrane sales will exceed the valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2019.

With mounting energy costs, it is more likely that gas separation membrane technology will play a vital role in building a reduced environmental impact, says the report.

Exclusive Insights on Market Taxonomy

Type of Material

The material type analysis of gas separation membrane marketplace reveals that polymeric materials continue to account for over 55% share of the total market value. The report projects a massive incremental opportunity for polymeric membrane materials in terms of adoption owing to their exceptional thermal stability and selectivity.

Type of Construction

Based on the construction type, hollow fiber module currently holds more than 50% share in the total market value and the report forecasts a solid incremental opportunity and healthy yearly revenue growth for hollow fiber module in 2019 and ahead. Spiral wound module also accounts for a substantial revenue share, as reported by the FMI analyst.

End Use Sector

Among an extensive range of end use industries, growing replacement rate in case of conventional gas separation technologies is creating several opportunistic avenues for gas separation membrane manufacturers.

With over 1/4th share of the total market value estimated for 2019, petrochemical and oil & gas industry continues to dominate other end use sectors, and is closely trailed by the chemicals industry. While the former is slated for a slightly higher incremental opportunity, the report also indicates a moderate opportunity for power generation sector.

Nitrogen Separation Raises Maximum Demand

The gas separation membrane technology has been in use for a range of industrial applications, primarily attributed to the energy efficiency and superior process flexibility. Low maintenance and low capital investment further encourage adoption.

“Although gas separation membranes find a wide applicability in the recovery of hydrogen, separation of gas or vapor, removal of carbon dioxide, and dehydration of air, a majority of the demand comes from the applications in nitrogen and oxygen enrichment,” say a senior research analyst at the company.

Adding further, the analyst says, “While the demand for gas separation membranes for nitrogen separation is poised for a significant incremental opportunity coupled with a relatively higher year on year revenue growth of just-under 8% in 2019, it is closely followed by the hydrogen separation segment. The latter is projected for a moderate incremental opportunity over the next few years”.

Emerging Economies Hold Notable Market Potential

With a combined share of over 55% in the total market value at present, North America and Western Europe remain the top performing regional markets witnessing high volume sales of gas separation membrane. However, the report estimates Western Europe to secure more control over the cumulative share and demonstrate robust yearly growth in 2019 and beyond.

Asian countries, as are inclining more towards sustainability in recent years, a number of leading manufacturers in the global gas separation membrane landscape are looking forward to an improved market presence in developing regional economies across Asia as well as Eastern Europe.

Strategic Developmental Analysis: Competition Tracking

The consolidated competitive landscape of gas separation membrane is dominated by top international players such as Evonik, Atlas Copco, Parker Haniifin, and Fujifilm. Among the prominent companies actively competing in the market, Atlas Copco Inc. recently installed a new manufacturing base in the US. More recently, the company announced the strategic acquisition of the British manufacturing giant Walker Filtration Ltd.

Apart from acquisitions and new production unit launch, strategic collaborations, joint ventures, and contractual cooperative agreements with technology innovators, manufacturers, and other stakeholders are likely to be the most preferred developmental strategies of leading market players.

FMI projects that companies operating in the gas separation membrane ecology are likely to debut in related industrial segments in an effort to penetrate into new markets. This will possibly help gas separation membrane manufacturers develop diverse business portfolios without facing intense consequences of the economic volatility.

A majority of distribution and sales is identified at company sales offices, distribution centers, and EPC contractors’ offices. Leading companies are thus focusing on their regional sales offices, thereby creating a positive outlook for the sales of gas separation membrane.