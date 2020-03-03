Gas Separation Membrane Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Gas Separation Membrane Market Overview

Membranes are used for a wide range of gas separation applications including acid gas removal, hydrogen recovery, biogas treatment (upgrading), separation and production of various industrial gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, helium, and argon. In the recent times, removal or capturing of CO2 gas from flue gas or syngas using membrane separation technology is gaining popularity. A variety of membrane materials and processes have been developed for this application, including polymeric, organic, inorganic, and hybrid membranes. Polymeric membranes are widely used, owing to its relative low cost, easy installment, and good processability.

Free Request Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7193

Market Segmentation

The global gas separation membrane market has been categorized on the basis of material type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By material type, the market has been segmented into porous inorganic, polymeric, microporous organic, hybrid, and others. The porous inorganic segment is further classified into metal, zeolite, ceramics, and alumina. The polymeric segment is further sub-divided into polyimide, cellulose acetate, and polysulfone. In 2017, the polymeric segment accounted for the largest share of the market for material type segment. This can be attributed to the largescale consumption of polyimides for CO2 separation membranes. Furthermore, this material exhibits good physical properties such as good mechanical strength, high thermal and chemical stability, and easy fabrication into a membrane.

On the basis of application, the global gas separation membrane market has been classified into industrial gases separation, CO2 removal, acid gases separation from natural gas, hydrogen recovery, hydrocarbons recovery, and others. The CO2 removal segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The major factors favoring growth of this segment are stringent government regulations to curb CO2 emissions and membrane technology being the most effective separation technique available for this purpose.

Based on end-use industry, the global gas separation membrane market has been categorized as chemical, oil & gas, electric power, food & beverages, and others. The electric power segment is projected to be the leading end-use industry segment during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7193

Regional Analysis

The global gas separation membrane market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading regional market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for CO2 trapping to control global warming and significant growth of the natural gas production in the region are estimated to be the key drivers of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global gas separation membrane market are Membrane Technology and Research Inc (US), Ube Industries Ltd (Japan), Schlumberger Limited (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separation (US), Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SRI International (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Generon IGS Inc. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), and FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe BV (the Netherlands)

Related Reports:

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=104787

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312