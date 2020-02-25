Gas Sensors Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2028

Gas Sensors Market Introduction

The gas sensors are highly sensitive sensing elements, which are connected to the circuits and are powered by the leads. Gas sensors are used in various end-use industries, such as industrial, medical, automotive industries and many other industries, to measure the concentration of gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and others in the surrounding. Monitoring the concentration of various gases with the help of gas sensors helps in detecting gas leaks. In addition, a variety of sensors are used to identify flammable gases and each one have different conditions; hence, each gas requires a specific sensor in order to be measured correctly, for instance, non-dispersive infrared sensors are used for combustible gases.

Factors such as rising demand for wireless and smart gas sensors and regulatory initiatives in developed markets have propelled the adoption of gas sensors as they precisely detect the presence of explosive and toxic gases from a safe distance. Regulations laid down by the government in the developed and developing countries have made compulsory the use of these gas sensors in hazardous environments. Therefore, gas sensor companies are more focused on proven sensor technologies and improving the accuracy of current monitoring systems to make it easily accessible.

A type of gas sensor technology, infrared gas sensor technology holds the largest share in the global gas sensor market. Infrared sensor has many advantages over other gas sensor technologies. Infrared can be divided into three segments: multiplex, dispersive and non-dispersive. The non-dispersive sensor is widely used among the three sensors.

Gas Sensors Market Dynamics

The key factors which drives the gas sensors market are the stringent rules and regulations of the government concerning workers health and the environment, which is set to push the gas sensors market. Also, increasing consumer awareness towards the improvement of air quality will fuel the demand across various application, such as automotive and industrial applications. In addition to this, manufacturers of certain automobiles have started integrating the vehicles with gas sensors along with the emission reducing mechanism. Increasing concern towards safety and health is the factor that is driving the growth of the oxygen gas sensors market. The medical sector is the most significant key factor affecting the oxygen gas sensors. Machines such as oxygen monitors and analyzers, ventilators and anesthesia machines are driving the gas sensors market. Apart from this, the package size and the cost of installing gas sensors in industrial applications act as a restraints in the gas sensors market.

Gas Sensors Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for the gas sensors varies across the world. North America automation industry is growing at a healthier rate. Also, the strong economic growth and increase in manufacturing industries such as chemicals, metal, automotive and others in the North America region are expected to drive the market and rise in demand for the gas sensors.

APEJ gas sensors market is about to witness a high growth in the forecast period due to an increase in the automation industries and rise in the automobile sector, especially in countries such as India and China. Furthermore increasing spending in the construction, medical, infrastructures and others due to the rise in urbanization will provide specific growth opportunities in the region.

Europe gas sensor market is affected by the development of various wireless capabilities and miniaturization, which enables their integration into various devices, which accurately detects the toxic or flammable gases from safe distances. Rules and regulations for emission control have been driving the demand for gas sensors in the market.

Gas Sensors Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global gas sensors market are:

Bosch Sensortec

SenseAir AB

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Alphasense

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Membrapor AG

Trolex Ltd.

MSA

